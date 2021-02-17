 

Rivers Casino Des Plaines Unveils Expansion Plans, Including New Poker Room

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 22:05  |  47   |   |   

Plans Call for Larger Gaming Floor, New Event Space, and Additional Restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that Rivers Casino Des Plaines (“Rivers”) has filed expansion plans with the City of Des Plaines and Illinois Gaming Board that, if approved, will allow the casino to add approximately 725 gaming positions, making it the first to have the state’s maximum number of 2,000 positions. The proposed two-story addition will house a poker room, additional gaming areas, a ballroom for events, and a new restaurant. Rivers is jointly owned by Rush Street Gaming and Churchill Downs Incorporated.

The $87 million 78,000 square-foot expansion will be built between the existing casino building and the recently enlarged parking garage on the north side of the property. The first floor of the addition will house a new restaurant and an expanded gaming floor for slots and table games. The second floor will feature a 24-table poker room; a 10,000 square-foot ballroom for private events and live entertainment, and a slot machine gaming area.

“With this proposed expansion, we will be able to offer our guests more of the entertainment and dining options they enjoy, additional gaming opportunities and a long-desired poker room,” said CEO Greg Carlin, co-founder of Rush Street Gaming. “We have always offered a first-class experience for our guests. As the economy re-opens, we’re excited to raise the bar and provide them with an even better experience.”

“Rivers is Illinois’ most popular casino destination, and with this expansion we are continuing to focus on our guests to earn their loyalty,” said Corey Wise, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Rivers Casino. “We were the first casino to become land-based to expand our gaming floor. BetRivers was the state’s first sportsbook to open and we provided fans with the state’s first mobile sports betting option. When complete, we will be the first casino in Illinois to offer our guests 2,000 gaming positions.”

Initially, the expansion plan calls for the addition of 260 table game positions (a 70 percent increase) and will add 439 slot game positions (a 48 percent increase). Under the current plan, the property will have 26 additional gaming positions to allocate in the future. Rivers will pay the State of Illinois $24 million in gaming position licensing fees in June 2021.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rivers Casino Des Plaines Unveils Expansion Plans, Including New Poker Room Plans Call for Larger Gaming Floor, New Event Space, and Additional RestaurantLOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that Rivers Casino Des Plaines …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
Nokia, Elisa join forces in Finnish private mobile networks push
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Privately Negotiated Repurchase of One Million Shares
02.02.21
Churchill Downs Incorporated 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call Invitation
22.01.21
Churchill Downs Incorporated to Launch TwinSpires Sportsbook and iGaming Platform in Michigan