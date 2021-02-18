 

Taaleri Plc will not pay the unpaid dividend for the financial year 2019, Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 0.32 per share for the financial year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 07:15  |  83   |   |   

TAALERI PLC                       INSIDE INFORMATION                   18 FEBRUARY 2021 at 8:15 EET

Taaleri Plc will not pay the unpaid dividend for the financial year 2019, Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 0.32 per share for the financial year 2020

Taaleri Plc's Annual General Meeting authorized on 18 May 2020 the Board of Directors of Taaleri Plc to decide at a later date on a payment of a dividend of no more than EUR 0.16 per share for the financial year 2019. The Board of Directors of Taaleri Plc has decided on 18 February 2021 that the unpaid dividend for 2019 will not be paid.

For the financial year 2020, the Board of Directors of Taaleri Plc proposes a dividend of EUR 0.32 per share.

Taaleri Plc

Board of Directors

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Finnish financial services company, whose parent company, Taaleri Plc, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki main market. The Taaleri Group comprises three business areas: Wealth Management, Insurance, and Energy. In addition, the Group makes investments from its own balance sheet. At the end of June 2020, Taaleri had assets under management totalling EUR 7.1 billion and 5,700 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has some 5,200 shareholders. Taaleri’s operations are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

More information about our company and services: 
www.taaleri.com/en
www.taalerivarainhoito.com/en
www.taalerienergia.com
www.taalerikapitaali.com/en
www.garantia.fi/en

www.fellowfinance.fi/en


 

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com


 

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Taaleri Plc will not pay the unpaid dividend for the financial year 2019, Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 0.32 per share for the financial year 2020 TAALERI PLC                       INSIDE INFORMATION                   18 FEBRUARY 2021 at 8:15 EET Taaleri Plc will not pay the unpaid dividend for the financial year 2019, Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 0.32 per share for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
POET Technologies Reports on Financing Activities Ahead of Friday’s Special Meeting
Aqua Metals Invests in LINICO, a Cleantech Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Innovator
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Mammoth Energy Announces Growth of Engineering Services Company
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 200 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:15 Uhr
Taaleri Plc Financial Statements Bulletin 2020: Strong second half of year – operating profit increased by 46 per cent to EUR 14.8 million
01.02.21
The proposal of Taaleri’s Shareholders' Nomination Board for the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors
28.01.21
Tero Saarno appointed as Taaleri's Head of Bioindustry business area
20.01.21
Siri Markula appointed as Taaleri’s Head of Communications and Investor Relations