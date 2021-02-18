Taaleri Plc will not pay the unpaid dividend for the financial year 2019, Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 0.32 per share for the financial year 2020

Taaleri Plc's Annual General Meeting authorized on 18 May 2020 the Board of Directors of Taaleri Plc to decide at a later date on a payment of a dividend of no more than EUR 0.16 per share for the financial year 2019. The Board of Directors of Taaleri Plc has decided on 18 February 2021 that the unpaid dividend for 2019 will not be paid.

For the financial year 2020, the Board of Directors of Taaleri Plc proposes a dividend of EUR 0.32 per share.

Taaleri Plc

Board of Directors

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Finnish financial services company, whose parent company, Taaleri Plc, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki main market. The Taaleri Group comprises three business areas: Wealth Management, Insurance, and Energy. In addition, the Group makes investments from its own balance sheet. At the end of June 2020, Taaleri had assets under management totalling EUR 7.1 billion and 5,700 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has some 5,200 shareholders. Taaleri’s operations are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com



