 

DGAP-News Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires state-of-the-art project development 'Weitblick 1.7' in Augsburg Innovation Park for a special AIF

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.02.2021, 07:30  |  94   |   |   

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate
Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires state-of-the-art project development 'Weitblick 1.7' in Augsburg Innovation Park for a special AIF

18.02.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires state-of-the-art project development 'Weitblick 1.7' in Augsburg Innovation Park for a special AIF

  • Total investment volume of approx. EUR 85 million
  • One of the most modern buildings in the region
  • Corestate focuses on acquiring energy-efficient and sustainable properties for its clients
  • High-quality new construction core property with a sustainable cash flow profile
  • LEED Platinum certification

Frankfurt/Main, 18 February 2021. Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing has acquired the state-of-the-art project development 'Weitblick 1.7' in Augsburg's Innovation Park for a closed-end domestic special AIF aimed predominantly at institutional investors such as savings banks and insurance companies. The core office investment has a total investment volume of around EUR 85 million. Hannover Leasing is providing asset and fund management for the property, which stands out for its innovative technical and sustainable features. It is one of the most modern buildings in the region and is already largely leased to well-known companies in the research and development sector. The takeover will take place after completion in the second quarter of 2021. The seller is a joint venture of Audax GmbH and Leitwerk AG.

"Our excellent regional market access has given our investors access to the top property Weitblick 1.7., which stands out for its high-tech and, above all, sustainability features. As part of Augsburg's Technology Park and under the management of our experienced team, it will prove to be an attractive and profitable long-term investment for our institutional clients," said Nils Hübener, CIO of Corestate.

With the 'Augsburg Innovation Park' located close to the city centre, one of the largest parks of its kind in Europe is being built on an area of around 70 hectares. The modern campus site will combine living, working and housing in a unique way. The significant Weitblick 1.7 project development is making a major contribution to the park's future-oriented overall concept. The digitalised building control system, for example, sets standards and promises a high degree of safety and standard. Technical highlights such as palm vein scanners at the building's entrances pay off, particularly during the corona pandemic. Thanks to the highly sustainable and energy-efficient construction method, the building achieves the best possible sustainability certification with LEED Platinum. The photovoltaic system installed on the roof and the installation of electrochromic glass underscore this holistic concept. Besides an innovative and attractive tenant mix, the project is rounded off by a day care centre and a conference area featuring catering services.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Corestate Capital - Mit Studentenwohnheimen zum Erfolg?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires state-of-the-art project development 'Weitblick 1.7' in Augsburg Innovation Park for a special AIF DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires state-of-the-art project development 'Weitblick 1.7' in Augsburg Innovation Park for a special AIF 18.02.2021 / 07:30 The issuer …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Prüfung der Konzern-Rechnungslegung der K+S Aktiengesellschaft zum ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Reserven von Bright Rock steigen um 45%
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE launches bookbuilding for up to EUR 275 million private placement and listing on ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG exceeds guidance, announces first-ever dividend payments and presents new brand ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Corestate-Tochter Hannover Leasing erwirbt für Spezial-AIF zukunftsweisende Projektentwicklung 'Weitblick 1.7' im Innovationspark Augsburg (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Corestate-Tochter Hannover Leasing erwirbt für Spezial-AIF zukunftsweisende Projektentwicklung 'Weitblick 1.7' im Innovationspark Augsburg
11.02.21
DGAP-News: Corestate legt mit offenem Spezial-AIF 'Stadtquartiere I' den ersten Fonds seiner Art in Deutschland für institutionelle Investoren auf (deutsch)
11.02.21
DGAP-News: Corestate sets up open-end special AIF 'Stadtquartiere I', the first of its kind in Germany for institutional investors
11.02.21
DGAP-News: Corestate legt mit offenem Spezial-AIF 'Stadtquartiere I' den ersten Fonds seiner Art in Deutschland für institutionelle Investoren auf
09.02.21
DGAP-News: Corestate erhöht Schlagkraft des Vertriebs - Philipp Ellebracht neuer Group Head of Sales (deutsch)
09.02.21
DGAP-News: Corestate increases the strength of its Sales structures - Philipp Ellebracht named new Group Head of Sales
09.02.21
DGAP-News: Corestate erhöht Schlagkraft des Vertriebs - Philipp Ellebracht neuer Group Head of Sales
29.01.21
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
29.01.21
Corestate PropBlog: office property market cycles since 2000 - a blueprint for the current situation?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
4.942
Corestate Capital - Mit Studentenwohnheimen zum Erfolg?