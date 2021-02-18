 

DGAP-News PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG achieves WiredScore Gold Certification and Silver Certification for key real estate assets

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG achieves WiredScore Gold Certification and Silver Certification for key real estate assets

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG achieves WiredScore Gold Certification for approx. 29,560m² (318,181 sq. ft) and Silver Certification for over 51,300m² (552,188 sq. ft) of rental space for key real estate assets

Leipzig, 18 February 2021 - PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) announces that WiredScore Gold certification has been granted to PREOS' key real estate asset "Centurion Tower". This multi-tenant asset has been part of PREOS' portfolio since the end of 2019 and is one of the largest office complexes in Frankfurt. Its prime location, tenant structure and technical specifications together with occupancy over 95% make it a flagship property in PREOS' real estate portfolio. The main tenants are blue-chip names, including American Express and communications giant, Avaya Inc, as well as Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), one of the largest banks in Germany and the world's largest national development bank.

Additionally, PREOS real estate asset, "LES 3" in Frankfurt, also achieved WiredScore Silver certification the week of February 8th 2021. LES 3 was acquired in late September and is 100% leased with 17,897.43 square meters (192,641 sq. ft) of leasable space. Tenants of this asset include Cisco Systems GmbH, Continental Teves AG and Fast Lane Institute for Knowledge Transfer GmbH.

WiredScore (https://wiredscore.com/) is a global organization that owns and operates Wired Certification, a digital connectivity certification that rates the quality and resilience of digital infrastructure in buildings on a global scale. The asset is evaluated for various aspects of digital capabilities, ranging from the adaptation of future technology to the overall quality of the user experience. This creates additional value for the owner of the asset as well as for the tenants.

