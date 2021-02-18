Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the “Company”) today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in a fireside chat at the (virtual) SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

In order to participate in the audio webcast, interested parties can access the live webcast under "News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.