 

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 12:05  |  48   |   |   

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the “Company”) today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in a fireside chat at the (virtual) SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

In order to participate in the audio webcast, interested parties can access the live webcast under "News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company has introduced LUPKYNIS (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.



