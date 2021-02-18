Superior Industries Announces the Retirement of James S. McElya From the Board of Directors

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, today announced the retirement of James S. McElya from Superior’s Board of Directors. Mr. McElya will not stand for re-election at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. He will continue to serve through the remainder of his current term.

“We want to thank Jim for his insights and contributions to Superior’s long-term success over the last eight years. He has been an invaluable member of Superior’s Board and contributed significantly to the Company’s performance and achievements during his tenure. He was instrumental in Superior’s transformation from a regional automotive wheel manufacturer to a global leader in the design and manufacture of premium aluminum wheels to the automotive industry. We wish Jim the very best in all his future endeavors,” said Tim McQuay, Chairman of the Superior Board of Directors. “Going forward, our Board will continue to execute our plans to exercise strong corporate governance and ensure our Board represents a diverse set of opinions and skills to support long-term shareholder value.”