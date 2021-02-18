Jabil Receives FDA Clearance for Made in USA Protective Face Masks

“Our work with local and state governments to fulfill high-volume orders of PPE made in the USA means the general population can get access to these highly effective masks,” said Charlie Main, senior vice president of business development, Jabil. “Designed to meet the stringent protection requirements of operating room personnel, general healthcare workers and their patients, these masks are ideal for protecting employees and complying with the mask mandate.”

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) today announced that together with its subsidiary medical device company, NP Medical, Inc. , the company is ready to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) orders of medical-quality, FDA-cleared, made in USA face masks, directly and reliably sourced through Jabil’s U.S.-based operations in Memphis, Tennessee. As a GSA-Schedule holder, Jabil is positioned to quickly support the mask mandate recently issued by President Biden, requiring individuals to wear masks on federal property as well as on planes, trains, buses and at airports.

The NP Medical nPro single-use, disposable, FDA-cleared three-ply surgical masks provide excellent protection and are designed to meet ASTM F2100-19 Level 1 requirements, providing over 99% Sub-micron Particulate (PFE) and Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE). The masks feature elastic ear loops, an adjustable nose wire and vertically adjustable pleats to ensure a snug and comfortable fit.

“Jabil, like so many manufacturers in America, has stepped up to the challenges of the pandemic, including shifting U.S. facilities to mask and PPE production, for which there is much demand,” said National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons.

Jabil is offering these masks as a directly sourced, reliable supply of PPE for large orders. To order a box of samples to evaluate for your state, community or organization, please complete the form or use the contact information found at this link.

About Jabil:

