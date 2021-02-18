DGAP-Adhoc CENIT AG: PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 BETTER THAN EXPECTED
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
Stuttgart, February 18, 2021: After analyzing the preliminary results of the CENIT Group during the still ongoing year-end closing process, the latest forecast for the 2020
fiscal year has been exceeded. According to this, the CENIT Group will probably be able to achieve an EBIT of approx. 3.5 million EUR and will thus probably be above the forecast range of
1.5 million EUR to 2.0 million EUR. EBIT in the previous year was 9.2 million EUR.
CENIT AG
The Management Board
Investor Relations
Tanja Marinovic
Telefon: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 3320
Fax: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 44 4320
E-Mail: aktie@cenit.de
18-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENIT AG
|Industriestraße 52 - 54
|70565 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
|E-mail:
|aktie@cenit.de
|Internet:
|www.cenit.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407100
|WKN:
|540710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1169500
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1169500 18-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
