 

CENIT AG: PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 BETTER THAN EXPECTED

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
CENIT AG: PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 BETTER THAN EXPECTED

18-Feb-2021
Stuttgart, February 18, 2021: After analyzing the preliminary results of the CENIT Group during the still ongoing year-end closing process, the latest forecast for the 2020 fiscal year has been exceeded. According to this, the CENIT Group will probably be able to achieve an EBIT of approx. 3.5 million EUR and will thus probably be above the forecast range of 1.5 million EUR to 2.0 million EUR. EBIT in the previous year was 9.2 million EUR.

Group sales are expected to be approximately 147 million EUR, within the forecast range of 145 million EUR to 150 million EUR. Sales in the previous year amounted to 171.7 million EUR.

The reason for the positive development compared to the forecast is mainly due to a change in the product mix sold in Q4 2020, as a result of which more high-margin proprietary software was sold and less third-party software and services were sold.

All figures are preliminary and unaudited. The final figures and the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2020 will be published on March 31, 2021.

