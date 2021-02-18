 

Nexans Notice of Early Full Redemption of EUR 250,000,000 Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Bonds Due 2021

NEXANS NOTICE OF EARLY FULL REDEMPTION OF EUR 250,000,000 SENIOR UNSECURED FIXED RATE BONDS DUE 2021


 

NEXANS

Société anonyme with a share capital of EUR 44,105,941
Registered office: 4 allée de l’Arche, 92400 Courbevoie
RCS Nanterre 393 525 852
(the “Issuer”)

___________________________

NOTICE OF FULL REDEMPTION

IN RESPECT OF THE EUR 250,000,000 3.25 PER CENT. NOTES ISSUED ON MAY 26, 2016 AND DUE ON MAY 26, 2021

ISIN NO.: FR0013176294
COMMON CODE: 142037009
 ____________________________________________________________

Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined herein shall have the respective meanings ascribed to such terms in the terms and conditions of the Notes (as amended, the “Terms and Conditions of the Notes”).

Notice is hereby given that all of the outstanding EUR 250,000,000 3.25 per cent. Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”) issued by the Issuer on May 26, 2016 will be redeemed by the Issuer pursuant to Condition 5(d) (Residual maturity call at the option of the Issuer) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes on March 10th, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) at the outstanding nominal amount thereof, together with any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”).

On the Redemption Date, the Redemption Price shall become due and payable and, unless the Issuer defaults in making the redemption payment, interest on the Notes shall cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date. Payment of the Redemption Price shall be made in accordance with Condition 6 (Payments) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.


 

 

About Nexans

Nexans is a global player in energy transition. Our purpose: electrify the future. For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet. With close to 25,000 people in 38 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safer, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2020, Nexans generated 5.7 billion euros in standard sales.
The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in three main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e­mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).

