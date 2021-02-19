Eolus Vind AB Year End Report September 1, 2019 – December 31, 2020

Financial summary 4 months 4 months 16 months 12 months

Sep 2020 Sep 2019 Sep 2019 Sep 2018

-Dec 2020 -Dec 2019 -Dec 2020 -Aug 2019

Net sales, MSEK 1 077,5 465,9 2 468,6 2 031,9

EBIT, MSEK 59,8 210,9 280,0 118,3

Profit before tax, MSEK 36,2 180,9 182,6 116,0

Changes in market valuation of financial derivatives, MSEK 19,2 30,9 69,6 -24,9

Net profit, MSEK 30,1 185,0 198,3 132,8

Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK 1,21 7,43 7,96 5,33

Equity per share, SEK 41,63 35,65 41,63 15,61

Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK -113,0 -230,8 -483,7 566,6

Total assets, MSEK 1 808,2 2 000,4 1 808,2 2 057,8

Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK 304,2 563,4 304,2 800,1

Signed customer contracts, MSEK 5 130,9 5 138,9 5 130,9 1 348,9

No of turbines taken into operation, amount 0,0 43,0 81,0 31,0

No of turbines handed over to customers, amount 0,0 43,0 83,0 34,0

Turbines taken into operation, MW 0,0 163,4 323,7 115,2

Turbines handed over to customers, MW 0,0 163,4 325,3 120,0

Managed turbines, MW 903 687 903 524

Equity/assets ratio, % 57,3 53,8 57,3 43,2