Eolus Vind AB Year End Report September 1, 2019 – December 31, 2020
Hässleholm, Sweden, February 19th, 2021
4 Months September 2020 – December 2020
- Net sales 1077.5 (465.9) MSEK.
- EBIT 59.8 (210.9) MSEK. Profit before tax 36.2 (180.9) MSEK. Net profit 30.1 (185.0) MSEK.
- Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals 1.21 (7.43) SEK.
- During the four months period 0 (43) wind turbines were taken into operations with a total installed capacity of 0 (163.4) MW.
- During the four months period the equivalent of 39 (29) wind turbines with an installed capacity of 161.1 (105.2) MW was handed over to customers.
- At the end of the period Eolus had 903 (687) MW under asset management.
- On August 27th, 2020, an Extraordinary General Meeting was held that decided to change the company’s financial year to run from January 1st to December 31st. The financial year 2019/2020 was extended to cover a period of 16 months, September 1st, 2019 to December 31st, 2020. This has led to five financial statements being given where the fifth covers four months, September 1 – December 31 2020. The comparative figures for the fifth period cover four months, September 1 – December 31 2019. In total the financial year is 16 months.
- In September Eolus signed an agreement with Commerz Real regarding the sale of the wind farms Boarp (24 MW), Dållebo (26 MW) and Rosenskog (18 MW) totaling 68 MW for a preliminary purchase price of EUR 82.5 million. An agreement has been signed with Siemens Gamesa Renewables for delivery of 7 Siemens Gamesa SG 5.8-170 wind turbines and 4 Siemens Gamesa SG 5.8-155 wind turbines to the wind farms which are expected to be completed in the autumn of 2023. Eolus will deliver technical and administrative services for the wind farms.
- In October Eolus signed an agreement with Cubico Sustainable Investments regarding the sale of the turn key wind farm Wind Wall 1 (46.5 MW) located near Tehachapi in California, USA. Construction is ongoing.
- For the financial year 2019/2020 the Board of directors proposes a dividend of 2.00 (1.50) SEK per share.
Significant events after the balance sheet date
- In January 2021 Eolus signed individual PPA:s with a major global energy company for the three wind farms Boarp, Dållebo and Rosenskog totaling 68 MW. The agreements cover 100 % of the produced electricity volume in the wind farms which are sold to Commerz Real.
Dividend, Annual Report and Annual General Meeting
- The Annual Report will be published during week 12 of 2021. The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 19th, 2021. The Board of directors will propose a dividend of 2.00 (1.50) SEK.
|Financial summary
|4 months
|4 months
|16 months
|12 months
|Sep 2020
|Sep 2019
|Sep 2019
|Sep 2018
|-Dec 2020
|-Dec 2019
|-Dec 2020
|-Aug 2019
|Net sales, MSEK
|1 077,5
|465,9
|2 468,6
|2 031,9
|EBIT, MSEK
|59,8
|210,9
|280,0
|118,3
|Profit before tax, MSEK
|36,2
|180,9
|182,6
|116,0
|Changes in market valuation of financial derivatives, MSEK
|19,2
|30,9
|69,6
|-24,9
|Net profit, MSEK
|30,1
|185,0
|198,3
|132,8
|Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK
|1,21
|7,43
|7,96
|5,33
|Equity per share, SEK
|41,63
|35,65
|41,63
|15,61
|Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK
|-113,0
|-230,8
|-483,7
|566,6
|Total assets, MSEK
|1 808,2
|2 000,4
|1 808,2
|2 057,8
|Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK
|304,2
|563,4
|304,2
|800,1
|Signed customer contracts, MSEK
|5 130,9
|5 138,9
|5 130,9
|1 348,9
|No of turbines taken into operation, amount
|0,0
|43,0
|81,0
|31,0
|No of turbines handed over to customers, amount
|0,0
|43,0
|83,0
|34,0
|Turbines taken into operation, MW
|0,0
|163,4
|323,7
|115,2
|Turbines handed over to customers, MW
|0,0
|163,4
|325,3
|120,0
|Managed turbines, MW
|903
|687
|903
|524
|Equity/assets ratio, %
|57,3
|53,8
|57,3
|43,2
|Return on equity after tax, %
|20,6
|33,9
|20,6
|15,6
For further information contact:
