HOYLU CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS BUSINESS WITH LARGE CONSTRUCTION FIRM IN THE US
Stockholm, Sweden, February 19, 2021 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has received a new order from Walbridge (https://www.walbridge.com/about/company-overview/) a full-service construction firm headquartered in Detroit, MI, to use Hoylu’s workspace and pull planning software (https://www.hoylu.com/pull-planning/) for a new large infrastructure project at the border between the US and Canada.
Walbridge is an existing customer of Hoylu and the new order value is SEK 375,000, including software licenses (SEK 100,000 ARR) and a 3 channel HoyluWall (https://www.hoylu.com/hoyluwall/) .
For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com
About Hoylu
Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Hoylu’s Connected Workspaces help enterprise clients manage activities, visualize work and motivate people to perform their best by avoiding miscommunication and secure success. For more information: www.hoylu.com
Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se
Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on February 19, 2021 at 8:45 CET.
