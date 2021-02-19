HOYLU CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS BUSINESS WITH LARGE CONSTRUCTION FIRM IN THE US

Stockholm, Sweden, February 19, 2021 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has received a new order from Walbridge ( https://www.walbridge.com/about/company-overview/ ) a full-service construction firm headquartered in Detroit, MI, to use Hoylu’s workspace and pull planning software ( https://www.hoylu.com/pull-planning/ ) for a new large infrastructure project at the border between the US and Canada.

Walbridge is an existing customer of Hoylu and the new order value is SEK 375,000, including software licenses (SEK 100,000 ARR) and a 3 channel HoyluWall ( https://www.hoylu.com/hoyluwall/ ) .