 

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 30 0701

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 12:30  |  12   |   |   

Series  RIKB 28 1115 RIKS 30 0701
Settlement Date  02/24/2021 02/24/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  780 2,360
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  111.482 / 3.290 123.607 / 0.640
Total Number of Bids Received  8 16
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  1,760 3,160
Total Number of Successful Bids  4 13
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  4 11
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  111.482 / 3.290 123.607 / 0.640
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  111.770 / 3.250 124.018 / 0.600
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  111.482 / 3.290 123.608 / 0.640
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  111.529 / 3.280 123.727 / 0.628
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  111.770 / 3.250 124.018 / 0.600
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  111.220 / 3.330 123.403 / 0.660
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  111.428 / 3.300 123.681 / 0.633
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 30.77 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  2.26 1.34



