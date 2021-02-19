Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 30 0701 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 19.02.2021, 12:30 | 12 | 0 | 0 19.02.2021, 12:30 | Series RIKB 28 1115 RIKS 30 0701 Settlement Date 02/24/2021 02/24/2021 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 780 2,360 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 111.482 / 3.290 123.607 / 0.640 Total Number of Bids Received 8 16 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 1,760 3,160 Total Number of Successful Bids 4 13 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 4 11 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 111.482 / 3.290 123.607 / 0.640 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 111.770 / 3.250 124.018 / 0.600 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 111.482 / 3.290 123.608 / 0.640 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 111.529 / 3.280 123.727 / 0.628 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 111.770 / 3.250 124.018 / 0.600 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 111.220 / 3.330 123.403 / 0.660 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 111.428 / 3.300 123.681 / 0.633 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 30.77 % Bid to Cover Ratio 2.26 1.34





Endurlan rikis 6,50 % bis 01/31





