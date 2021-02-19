 

Global Technologies, Ltd Provides Overview of Operations

Company Strengthens Balance Sheet

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Technologies, Ltd (OTC Pink: GTLL), a holding corporation, which through its subsidiaries, has operations engaged in the online sales of CBD and hemp related products, the acquisition of intellectual property in the safety and security space and as a portal for entrepreneurs to provide immediate access to live shopping, e-commerce, product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets and logistics is pleased to provide shareholders an overview of its current operations.

The Company’s current operations are centered around its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Markets on Main, LLC and HMNRTH, LLC.

Markets on Main (“MOM”) provides services to its clients inclusive of: inventory management, brand management, fulfillment and drop-ship capabilities, retail distribution and customer service. In September of 2020, the Company announced that MOM was approved as a product and dropship vendor for one of the largest live home shopping networks in the country. The approval allows MOM to begin facilitating the fulfillment of packaging and shipping of certain products sold on live airings and through third party websites. In November of 2020, MOM entered into a non-exclusive Platform License Agreement with Honey Badger Media, whereby Honey Badger was granted access to utilize the Platform, fulfillment opportunities and MOM’s related technologies.

HMNRTH, LLC operates as an online store selling a variety of hemp and CBD related products. The Company’s business model is to bridge the gap between the lifestyle and knowledge components within the cannabis industry. The Company’s goal is to educate every consumer while cultivating an experience by providing quality products, branded cutting-edge content, and diversified product lines for any purpose. Most importantly, we want our clients to discover their inner HMN, redefine their inner HMN and Empower their inner HMN. The Company is in the process of developing two new CBD formulas to bring new product to its ecommerce site.

The Company maintains a twenty five percent ownership in Global Clean Solutions, LLC (“Global Clean”). Global Clean was founded as a special purpose entity in the Personal Protective Equipment Industry during the initial stages of the pandemic in 2020. The Company began realizing income from its investment in Global Clean during Q4 2020 (the Company’s Q2 2021)

Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Global Technologies, Ltd Files Complaint to Return Over 3.4 Billion Shares of Common Stock to Treasury