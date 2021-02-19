L.B. Foster Announces the Appointment of William M. Thalman as Chief Financial Officer

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSTR), has appointed Mr. William (Bill) M. Thalman as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective March 1, 2021. Mr. Thalman brings to the company considerable experience from a successful career in finance and operating positions. Mr. Thalman was previously employed by Kennametal, Inc., a publicly-traded corporation providing metal cutting and wear-protection solutions to various industries, since 2004, most recently serving as Vice President – Advanced Material Solutions since 2016 and Vice President – Transformation Office since 2019. Prior to his most recent assignments, Mr. Thalman served in roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President – Finance Infrastructure, Director of Finance – M&A and Planning, Director of Finance – Kennametal Europe, and Assistant Corporate Controller. Prior to Kennametal, Mr. Thalman held positions where he had responsibility for treasury, investor relations, and financial reporting. Early in his career, he worked in public accounting at Coopers & Lybrand (now PriceWaterhouseCoopers). Mr. Thalman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from West Virginia University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Pittsburgh.



Robert P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented on the appointment, “I am very pleased that Bill has decided to join the management team as our Chief Financial Officer. He brings a unique set of skills and ideas from years of experience in leadership positions that include financial, operations, and business transformation assignments. His demonstrated success and leadership qualities are an excellent fit, and they come at a time when the company is sharply focused on driving performance improvements and adapting to changing markets.”

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSTR), and its subsidiaries provide products and services for the rail industry, and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects. Our innovative engineering and product development solutions inspire the safety, reliability, and performance of our customer’s challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.