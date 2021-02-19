 

L.B. Foster Announces the Appointment of William M. Thalman as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 16:30  |  49   |   |   

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSTR), has appointed Mr. William (Bill) M. Thalman as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective March 1, 2021. Mr. Thalman brings to the company considerable experience from a successful career in finance and operating positions. Mr. Thalman was previously employed by Kennametal, Inc., a publicly-traded corporation providing metal cutting and wear-protection solutions to various industries, since 2004, most recently serving as Vice President – Advanced Material Solutions since 2016 and Vice President – Transformation Office since 2019. Prior to his most recent assignments, Mr. Thalman served in roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President – Finance Infrastructure, Director of Finance – M&A and Planning, Director of Finance – Kennametal Europe, and Assistant Corporate Controller. Prior to Kennametal, Mr. Thalman held positions where he had responsibility for treasury, investor relations, and financial reporting. Early in his career, he worked in public accounting at Coopers & Lybrand (now PriceWaterhouseCoopers). Mr. Thalman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from West Virginia University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

Robert P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented on the appointment, “I am very pleased that Bill has decided to join the management team as our Chief Financial Officer. He brings a unique set of skills and ideas from years of experience in leadership positions that include financial, operations, and business transformation assignments. His demonstrated success and leadership qualities are an excellent fit, and they come at a time when the company is sharply focused on driving performance improvements and adapting to changing markets.”

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSTR), and its subsidiaries provide products and services for the rail industry, and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects. Our innovative engineering and product development solutions inspire the safety, reliability, and performance of our customer’s challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

L.B. Foster Announces the Appointment of William M. Thalman as Chief Financial Officer PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - L.B. Foster Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSTR), has appointed Mr. William (Bill) M. Thalman as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective March 1, 2021. Mr. Thalman …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Commence Global Clinical Trial to Evaluate COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnant Women
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 Results
Results of Placing – EUR 27 million Raised to Invest Further in US Launch and Commercialization ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
L.B. Foster Realigns Business Structure for Future Growth Strategies