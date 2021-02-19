Newell Brands to Webcast Fireside Chat at the Truist Consumer Symposium

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today that Chief Financial Officer and President, Business Operations, Chris Peterson, will participate in a fireside chat at the Truist Consumer Symposium, which will be held virtually, at 8:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed by selecting Events & Presentations from the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.