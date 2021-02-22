 

REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 13:00  |  40   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE"). The Company is pleased to provide additional information about how the onsite hydrogen production and dispensing technology being developed by PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”), an investee company of Clean Power, will be used in other commercial markers.

PowerTap has commenced plans to commercialize its 3rd Generation units into new verticals such as commercial buses and trains, and has started initial discussions with various cities, states/provinces about partnerships. Subject to the progression of PowerTap’s plan to expand its product offering into commercial buses and trains, its 3rd generation onsite hydrogen production module will be made available to provide blue hydrogen for trains and buses, in addition to hydrogen fuel cell cars and trucks. A prime and exciting example of this growing market is the Coradia iLint, a hydrogen train built by Alstom in Salzgitter, Germany and currently being deployed in Europe1. The Corada iLint is the world's first passenger train powered by on-board hydrogen fuel cells, which produces electrical power for traction. This relatively low-noise, zero-emission train only exhausts steam and condensed water as atmospheric outputs.

Another vertical that could be receptive to PowerTap’s blue hydrogen production and dispensing technology is the ever expanding hydrogen public bus fleet. For instance, the Orange County, California Transit Authority (OCTA) added a fuel cell bus to their fleet in the summer of 2016 as part of a pilot program in which OCTA became the first large public transportation agency in Southern California to operate a hydrogen fuel-cell electric bus2. During the pilot program, OCTA operated the first hydrogen bus on a number of its routes for about 16 hours per day, 292 days a year, similar to the way OCTA operates the other buses in its fleet. In the near future, OCTA has plans to deploy ten additional buses with supporting fueling infrastructure with a grant funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Pilot Commercial Deployment Project and the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD). According to the California Fuel Cell Partnership, fuel cell buses operate with no local emissions, reduced noise, and a substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions on a well-to-wheel basis and have performance, range and route flexibility similar to diesel buses3.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains VANCOUVER, British Columbia and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE"). The Company is pleased to provide additional …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance
Sdiptech sums up the transactions from 19 February and updates margin guidance
Sanofi and GSK initiate new Phase 2 study of their adjuvanted recombinant protein-based COVID-19 ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:04 Uhr
Entwicklung schreitet voran: Herstellung von blauem Wasserstoff findet Anwendung in Busfuhrparks und Zügen!
07:28 Uhr
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps System der 3. Generation zur Herstellung von blauem Wasserstoff findet Anwendung in Busfuhrparks und Zügen (deutsch)
07:28 Uhr
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps System der 3. Generation zur Herstellung von blauem Wasserstoff findet Anwendung in Busfuhrparks und Zügen
06:01 Uhr
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
20.02.21
Nach dem Reddit Beben: Wie die Wallstreetbets Bewegung die Börsenlandschaft verändert und wer als nächstes davon profitieren könnte!
17.02.21
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced Operating Costs Using Data Analytics
17.02.21
Neue Technologie!: Wasserstoffaktie vor gewaltigem Turnaround? Produktionskosten deutlich gesenkt!
17.02.21
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz gesteigert und die Betriebskosten unter Verwendung der Datenanalyse reduziert (deutsch)
17.02.21
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz gesteigert und die Betriebskosten unter Verwendung der Datenanalyse reduziert
17.02.21
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced Operating Costs Using Data Analytics

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:23 Uhr
1.844
Diskussion zu Clean Power Capital
17.01.21
2
Was steckt eigentlich hinter der Clean Power Capital-Aktie?