Revance Appoints Biotech and Pharmaceutical Executive, Olivia C. Ware, and Fintech and Payments Thought Leader and Entrepreneur, Carey O’Connor Kolaja, to its Board of Directors

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced the appointment of accomplished biotech and pharmaceutical executive, Olivia C. Ware, and fintech and payments thought leader and entrepreneur, Carey O’Connor Kolaja, to its Board of Directors. The appointments will be made effective on March 1, 2021 for Ms. Kolaja and March 6, 2021, for Ms. Ware.

Olivia C. Ware (Photo: Business Wire)

“As we continue to grow and evolve our company strategy, it is critical that we expand the focus and expertise of our board. Olivia’s extensive background in drug portfolio and program management and Carey’s deep experience in fintech and payments strategy and execution will be invaluable to the board and our organization. We welcome Olivia and Carey to the Revance team and look forward to working with them on our strategic growth initiatives for our aesthetics and therapeutics franchises,” said Mark J. Foley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Revance.

The company also announced that long-standing directors Phyllis Gardner and Robert “Bob” Byrnes have decided that they will be retiring from the board and will not stand for re-election at the company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders as part of the company’s 12-year director tenure policy. While the board values director tenure and board continuity, it is also committed to facilitating board refreshment and enhancing diversity. The director tenure policy, established in 2020, aims to ensure that the evolving needs of the board are met with fresh perspectives, skills and reflect broader representation.

“Phyllis and Bob have been outstanding members of the board and were instrumental in guiding Revance through its evolution for more than a decade,” said Angus C. Russell, Chairman of the Board. “Their contributions will benefit Revance for years to come and on behalf of the entire board, we express our sincere appreciation to Phyllis and Bob for their wisdom, counsel and service.”

Ms. Ware brings over 20 years of experience in biotech and pharmaceutical drug development, commercialization and healthcare management, with a long track record of building and launching drugs, portfolio management, and directing programs at all phases of development. As a Senior Vice President at Principia Biopharma, Ms. Ware is the BTK Franchise Head and is also responsible for the Team Leadership and Portfolio Analytics functions. Prior, Ms. Ware led commercial, team leadership and product development at Genentech, and was integral to the launch of several of the world’s largest revenue generating drugs, including Rituxan, Herceptin, Avastin and Lucentis. In addition, Ms. Ware held leadership positions at Proteus Digital Health, CytRx and Baxter Healthcare Corporation. Her expertise also includes developing managed care, pricing and contracting strategy; developing marketing programs for field-based sales teams; and establishing, growing and optimizing organizations for long-term success.