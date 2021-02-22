Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Support of Rare Disease Day 2021

Rare Disease Day, observed on February 28th this year, involves activities worldwide to raise awareness of rare diseases and their impact on patients’ lives among the general public and decision-makers in industry and government. Efforts taken on this day (and throughout the year) are hoped to increase funds, research, resources, and treatments for the rare disease community. Only 5% of the over 7,000 identified rare diseases have an FDA approved treatment.

As a public demonstration of support, members of Catalyst’s team will be joining the National Organization for Rare Disorders, also known as NORD, in their “Show Your Stripes” campaign by wearing zebra stripes to raise awareness for rare disease. In addition, Catalyst will be launching its own “Rare Reason” social initiative to showcase the reason, the dedication, the drive, behind individuals involved in the rare disease community. Employees, key opinion leaders, and individual patients are invited to share their reason for working in and being involved with, the rare disease community using #RareReason on social media. Keep an eye on Catalyst’s social channels @CatalystForRare to see #RareReason videos.

Dedicated to raising awareness of rare disease and its challenges; Catalyst is sponsoring and will participate in a February 26th Facebook Live event covering topics spanning from adult-onset rare disease, misdiagnosis, and living with chronic illness and, hosted by The Mighty, the world’s leading online patient community. The panel will be moderated by Mike Porath, founder and CEO of The Mighty, with discussion from, Chip, a Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) patient advocate, and Dr. Ericka Greene, Neurologist, Houston Methodist.