 

Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today reported a net loss of $7.4 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, including a $1.9 million impairment loss. This compares to a net loss of $14.0 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $15.4 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2019, including a $6.5 million impairment loss and $3.3 million loss on sale of vessels.

Time charter revenues were $42.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $51.5 million for the same quarter of 2019. The decrease in time charter revenues was mainly due to the decrease in ownership days resulting from the sale of two vessels in 2020 and also due to decreased average time charter rates that the Company achieved for its vessels during the quarter.

Net loss for 2020 amounted to $134.2 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders amounted to $140.0 million, including a $104.4 million impairment loss and $1.1 million loss on sale of vessels. This compares to a net loss of $10.5 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $16.3 million for 2019, including a $14.0 million impairment loss and $6.2 million loss on sale of vessels. Time charter revenues were $169.7 million for 2020, compared to $220.7 million for 2019.

  Fleet Employment Profile (As of February 19, 2021)
  Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet is employed as follows:
  Vessel Sister Ships*  Gross Rate (USD Per Day)  Com**  Charterers  Delivery Date to Charterers***  Redelivery Date to Owners****  Notes 
  BUILT DWT
                 
  12 Panamax Bulk Carriers
1 OCEANIS   $9,200 5.00% Phaethon International Company AG 9-Jan-20 4-Mar-21 - 24-Mar-21 1,2
  2001 75,211              
2 PROTEFS A $9,900 5.00% Phaethon International Company AG 30-Nov-19 8-Feb-21  
      $10,650 5.00% Reachy International (HK) Co., Limited 8-Feb-21 10-Mar-22 - 20-May-22  
  2004 73,630              
3 CALIPSO A $8,250 5.00% Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 13-Apr-20 22-Jan-21 3
      $10,400 5.00% Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam 22-Jan-21 1-Oct-21 - 15-Dec-21  
  2005 73,691              
4 NAIAS A $10,000 5.00% Phaethon International Company AG 26-Jan-19 27-Jan-21  
      $11,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 27-Jan-21 18-Mar-21 4
  2006 73,546              
- CORONIS   $8,000 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 20-Feb-20 31-Dec-20 5
  2006 74,381              
5 MELIA   $10,000 5.00% Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 20-Aug-20 5-Apr-21 - 20-Jun-21 6
  2005 76,225              
6 ARTEMIS   $10,150 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 28-Nov-19 24-Oct-20 7
      $10,250 5.00% Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 30-Nov-20 5-Jan-22 - 30-Mar-22  
  2006 76,942              
7 LETO   $9,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 21-May-20 15-Jul-21 - 30-Sep-21  
  2010 81,297              
8 SELINA B $11,000 5.00% ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd., Singapore 5-Jul-20 5-Jul-21 - 5-Sep-21  
  2010 75,700              
9 MAERA B $8,600 5.00% Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 11-Jun-20 1-Jul-21 - 30-Sep-21  
  2013 75,403              
10 ISMENE   $10,800 5.00% Phaethon International Company AG 10-Jan-20 1-Mar-21 - 25-Apr-21 2
  2013 77,901              
11 CRYSTALIA C $8,750 5.00% Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 22-May-20 1-Jul-21 - 30-Sep-21  
  2014 77,525              
12 ATALANDI C $9,300 5.00% Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 14-Jun-20 14-Jul-21 - 14-Oct-21  
  2014 77,529              
  5 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers
13 MAIA D $11,200 5.00% Aquavita International S.A. 31-Jan-20 31-Mar-21 - 15-Jun-21  
  2009 82,193              
14 MYRSINI D $11,500 5.00% Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 4-Dec-19 2-Mar-21 - 19-Mar-21 2
  2010 82,117              
15 MEDUSA D $11,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 16-Nov-19 19-Nov-20  
      $11,000 4.75% 19-Nov-20 10-Jan-22 - 20-Mar-22  
  2010 82,194              
16 MYRTO D $10,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 3-Apr-20 1-Jul-21 - 15-Sep-21  
  2013 82,131              
17 ASTARTE   $11,750 5.00% Aquavita International S.A. 18-Jan-20 18-Mar-21 - 2-Jun-21  
  2013 81,513              
  5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers
18 ALCMENE   $8,500 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 2-Apr-20 17-Apr-21 - 2-Jul-21  
  2010 93,193              
19 AMPHITRITE E $10,250 5.00% SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 21-Mar-20 6-Apr-21 - 21-Jun-21  
  2012 98,697              
20 POLYMNIA E $11,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 15-Nov-19 22-Nov-20  
      $12,100 5.00% CLdN Cobelfret SA, Luxembourg 22-Nov-20 15-Oct-21 - 25-Dec-21  
  2012 98,704              
21 ELECTRA F $10,250 5.00% Oldendorff Carriers GMBH & Co. KG, Lübeck, Germany 21-Nov-19 4-Jan-21 8
      $12,500 5.00% SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore      
  2013 87,150         4-Jan-21 30-Mar-21  
22 PHAIDRA F $9,400 5.00% Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 29-May-20 29-Apr-21 - 29-Jul-21  
  2013 87,146              
  12 Capesize Bulk Carriers
23 ALIKI   $11,300 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 23-Apr-20 4-Mar-21 - 15-Mar-21 2
  2005 180,235              
24 BALTIMORE   $15,000 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 19-May-19 21-Dec-20  
      $13,000 5.00% 21-Dec-20 20-Jul-21 - 5-Oct-21  
  2005 177,243              
25 SALT LAKE CITY   $9,750 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 24-Mar-19 9-Jan-21  
      $13,000 5.00% C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 9-Jan-21 1-Apr-22 - 30-Jun-22  
  2005 171,810              
- SIDERIS GS G $12,700 5.00% Oldendorff Carriers GMBH & Co. KG, Lübeck, Germany 7-Mar-20 15-Jan-21 9,10
  2006 174,186              
26 SEMIRIO G $16,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 30-Jun-19 1-Jan-21  
      $13,500 5.00% SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 1-Jan-21 5-Oct-21 - 20-Dec-21  
  2007 174,261              
27 BOSTON G $15,300 5.00% Oldendorff Carriers GMBH & Co. KG, Lübeck, Germany 7-Jun-19 1-Apr-21 - 30-Jun-21  
  2007 177,828              
28 HOUSTON G $12,400 5.00% C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 13-Apr-20 1-Jul-21 - 30-Sep-21  
  2009 177,729              
29 NEW YORK G $15,500 5.00% Singapore Marine Pte. LTD., Singapore 7-Jun-19 29-Dec-20  
      $14,000 5.00% EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited, Hong Kong 29-Dec-20 16-Apr-22 - 30-Jun-22  
  2010 177,773              
30 SEATTLE H $12,300 5.00% Pacbulk Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 27-Apr-20 1-Oct-21 - 31-Dec-21  
  2011 179,362              
31 P. S. PALIOS H $12,050 5.00% C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 24-Mar-20 9-Apr-21 - 24-Jun-21  
  2013 179,134              
32 G. P. ZAFIRAKIS I $13,200 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 31-May-20 1-Oct-21 - 31-Dec-21  
  2014 179,492              
33 SANTA BARBARA I $17,250 5.00% Pacbulk Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 28-Dec-19 9-Jan-21  
      $17,250 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 9-Jan-21 5-Jan-22 - 5-Mar-22  
  2015 179,426              
34 NEW ORLEANS   $15,000 4.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva 10-Apr-19 12-Nov-20 11
      $15,500 5.00% Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 3-Dec-20 25-Jan-22 - 25-Mar-22  
  2015 180,960              
  4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers
35 LOS ANGELES J $14,250 5.00% Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA 6-Jun-20 1-Oct-21 - 31-Dec-21  
  2012 206,104              
36 PHILADELPHIA J $14,500 5.00% BHP Billiton Freight Singapore Pte. Ltd 5-Feb-20 5-Apr-21 - 5-Jul-21  
  2012 206,040              
37 SAN FRANCISCO K $16,000 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 5-Mar-19 11-Feb-21 12,13
  2017 208,006              
38 NEWPORT NEWS K $18,400 5.00% Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 8-Sep-20 16-Oct-21 - 30-Dec-21  
  2017 208,021              
* Each dry bulk carrier is a "sister ship", or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.
**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.
 
1 Vessel sold and expected to be delivered to her new Owners at the latest by April 16, 2021.
2 Based on latest information.
3 The compensation for the overlapping period from December 31, 2020 until January 22, 2021, which is beyond the maximum contractual period, is still pending to be agreed between Owners and Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf.
4 Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 50 days.
5 "Coronis" sold and delivered to her new owners on January 13, 2021.
6 Charter includes a one time ballast bonus payment of US$500,000.
7 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from October 24, 2020 to November 30, 2020.
8 Charterers have agreed to pay the average of the daily published rates for p3a-82 route of the baltic panamax index for the days that index was published (i.e. 21/12-24/12 and 04/12) for the excess period commencing from December 21, 2020.
9 "Sideris GS" sold and delivered to her new owners on January 20, 2021.
10 The compensation for the overlapping period from December 31, 2020 until January 15, 2021, which is beyond the maximum contractual period, is still pending to be agreed between Owners and Oldendorff Carriers GMBH & Co. KG, Lübeck, Germany.
11 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from November 12, 2020 to December 3, 2020.
12 Charterers have agreed to pay US$18,000 per day, for the excess period commencing from January 20, 2021 till February 11, 2021.
13 Currently without an active charterparty.


Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)
      Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
      2020    2019    2020    2019 
                   
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)
  Time charter revenues $ 42,657   $ 51,508   $ 169,733   $ 220,728  
  Voyage expenses   3,020     4,488     13,525     13,542  
  Vessel operating expenses   22,407     23,368     85,847     90,600  
  Net income/(loss)   (7,430 )   (13,981 )   (134,197 )   (10,535 )
  Net income/(loss) attributed to common stockholders   (8,872 )   (15,423 )   (139,966 )   (16,304 )
FLEET DATA
  Average number of vessels   40.0     42.6     40.8     45.0  
  Number of vessels   40.0     42.0     40.0     42.0  
  Weighted average age of vessels   10.2     9.5     10.2     9.5  
  Ownership days   3,680     3,915     14,931     16,442  
  Available days   3,623     3,834     14,318     16,192  
  Operating days   3,610     3,716     14,020     15,971  
  Fleet utilization   99.6 %   96.9 %   97.9 %   98.6 %
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS
  Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 10,940   $ 12,264   $ 10,910   $ 12,796  
  Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 6,089   $ 5,969   $ 5,750   $ 5,510  

Non-GAAP Measures      

(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts.
   
(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers), and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers), and providing the Replay ID number 13715849.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations, personnel, and on the demand for seaborne transportation of bulk products; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

DIANA SHIPPING INC.
FINANCIAL TABLES
Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data
           
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
 
      Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
      2020    2019    2020    2019 
REVENUES:               (audited)
  Time charter revenues $ 42,657   $ 51,508   $ 169,733   $ 220,728  
EXPENSES:                
  Voyage expenses   3,020     4,488     13,525     13,542  
  Vessel operating expenses   22,407     23,368     85,847     90,600  
  Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges   10,309     12,063     42,991     48,904  
  General and administrative expenses   7,030     7,819     32,778     28,601  
  Management fees to related party   506     589     2,017     2,155  
  Vessel impairment charges   1,869     6,467     104,395     13,987  
  Loss on sale of vessels   -     3,336     1,085     6,171  
  Other income   (359 )   (298 )   (230 )   (854 )
  Operating income/(loss) $ (2,125 ) $ (6,324 ) $ (112,675 ) $ 17,622  
                   
OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):                
  Interest expense and finance costs   (4,632 )   (6,722 )   (21,514 )   (29,432 )
  Interest and other income   35     602     728     2,858  
  Gain on extinguishment of debt   -     -     374     -  
  Loss from related party investments   (708 )   (1,537 )   (1,110 )   (1,583 )
  Total other expenses, net $ (5,305 ) $ (7,657 ) $ (21,522 ) $ (28,157 )
                   
Net loss $ (7,430 ) $ (13,981 ) $ (134,197 ) $ (10,535 )
Dividends on series B preferred shares   (1,442 )   (1,442 )   (5,769 )   (5,769 )
Net loss attributed to common stockholders   (8,872 )   (15,423 )   (139,966 )   (16,304 )
Loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (1.62 ) $ (0.17 )
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted   86,799,922     90,017,536     86,143,556     95,191,116  
                   
      Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
      2020    2019    2020    2019 
                  (audited)
Net loss $ (7,430 ) $ (13,981 ) $ (134,197 ) $ (10,535 )
Other comprehensive loss (Actuarial loss)   (20 )   (151 )   (40 )   (178 )
Comprehensive loss $ (7,450 ) $ (14,132 ) $ (134,237 ) $ (10,713 )


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA    
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)    
           
      December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019*
ASSETS   (unaudited)    
           
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 82,909 $ 128,288
Other current assets   41,752   29,751
Vessels, net   716,178   882,297
Other fixed assets, net   21,704   22,077
Investments in related parties   -   1,680
Other non-current assets   9,867   7,187
  Total assets $ 872,410 $ 1,071,280
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
           
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs $ 420,314 $ 474,951
Other liabilities   23,526   26,265
Total stockholders' equity   428,570   570,064
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 872,410 $ 1,071,280
           
* The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.


OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
     Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
     2020    2019     2020    2019 
                 (audited)
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,927   $ 5,407   $ 17,234   $ 49,882  
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities   (1,114 )   6,013     10,484     38,397  
Net cash used in financing activities $ (12,290 ) $ (32,486 ) $ (73,097 ) $ (111,398 ) 
CONTACT: Corporate Contact:
Ioannis Zafirakis
Director, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
Telephone: + 30-210-9470100
Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com
Website: www.dianashippinginc.com

Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350
Email: enebb@optonline.net



