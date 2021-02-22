Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments on March 1, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, will report fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after the Nasdaq Global Market closes on Monday, March 1, 2021. Subsequently, at 4:30 p.m. E.T., the Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and to provide a corporate update.



The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 534-7313 for domestic callers and (574) 990-1451 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 9672289. Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the "Sarepta Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Call." The conference call will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta's website at www.sarepta.com and will be archived there following the call for 90 days. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.