 

BlueCity Brands Featured on Renowned Online Dating Industry Listing

BlueCity CEO Baoli Ma and LESDO Founder Ze Ye recently recognized in the Power Book 2021 from Global Dating Insights

BEIJING, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baoli Ma, CEO and Founder of BlueCity, a world-leading LGBTQ community platform providing a full suite of services to foster connections and enhance the well-being of the LGBTQ community, was recently featured in the 2021 Power Book from Global Dating Insight’s (GDI), along with Ze Ye, founder of BlueCity brand LESDO, China’s leading social app for lesbians.

The two made it onto GDI’s seventh annual list of the leaders, trend-setters and entrepreneurs shaping the online dating industry.    

Calling 2020 a “defining year for Baoli Ma”, GDI noted how BlueCity made history as the first LGBTQ social network to be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, while also highlighting the brand’s deep commitment to the LGBTQ community, which adds much promise to its successful acquisitions of LESDO and Finka, not to mention results from the third quarter revealing that the brand had become profitable for the first time.

GDI also named LESDO Founder Ze Ye as “One to Watch”, highlighting LESDO’s encouraging 120% boost in users between August, when BlueCity acquired LESDO, to November. It also noted Ze Ye’s personal involvement on developing the app’s new “Catch” feature, which allows users to answer preset icebreaker questions to help their messages stand out and get the conversation moving quicker.

Other notable names on the list included Grindr CEO Jeff Bonforte, Match Group CEO Shar Dubey, Tinder’s Director of Product Management Rory Kozoll, as well as Tang Yan, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Chinese dating app Momo.

Founded in 2013, UK-based Global Dating Insights is the leading source of news, information, and analysis for the online dating industry. Learn more about GDI’s Power Book 2021 here.

Prior to this latest acknowledgment from GDI, Baoli Ma was also recently recognized on INvolve’s ‘OUTstanding 100 LGBT+ Executives List’ for building a truly inclusive and forward-looking culture within BlueCity, and leading the company to its historic NASDAQ listing in 2020.

In addition, Business Insider named Ma among 2020’s 100 People Transforming Business in Asia and he was named as a “Global Thinker” by the U.S. magazine Foreign Policy in 2017.

About BlueCity

BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) is a world-leading online LGBTQ platform providing a full suite of services that foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community through its portfolio of brands. BlueCity’s mobile app Blued enables users to conveniently and safely connect with each other, express themselves and access professional health-related and family planning consulting services. Available in 13 languages, it has more than 58 million registered users worldwide and is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. BlueCity’s portfolio of brands also includes Finka, a leading gay social networking app for a younger generation in China, and LESDO, a leading lesbian social networking app in China.

For more information, please contact BlueCity Holdings Limited at:

Vincent Tang: Tangyue@blued.com

Kent Sun: KSun@webershandwick.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bef1e8df-039a-4e61 ... 




