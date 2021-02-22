Proofpoint Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire InteliSecure; Augments People-Centric Managed Services Offering

Proofpoint’s Enterprise DLP solution across cloud, email and endpoint boosted by proven managed services to help companies build and operate world-class data protection programs

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire InteliSecure, Inc. (“InteliSecure”), an innovator in data loss protection managed services. With this acquisition, Proofpoint looks to strengthen its cloud-based people-centric security platform by enhancing customers’ ability to protect critical data in diverse environments. Under the terms of the agreement, Proofpoint will acquire InteliSecure for $62.5 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The acquisition is expected to close during this first quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

