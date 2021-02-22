ITT to Present at Gabelli 31st Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium on February 25th

February 22, 2021-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced that Emmanuel Caprais, chief financial officer, will present at the Gabelli 31st Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.itt.com/investors, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days.