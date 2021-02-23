 

Bessor Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) (“Bessor”) is pleased to announce that all matters set forth in the management proxy and information circular dated January 13, 2021 were approved by the shareholders of Bessor at Bessor's annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on February 22, 2021.

All directors as set forth in the circular were re-elected, with each director receiving over 99.8% of the votes being cast at the Meeting for the election of such director. The current directors of Bessor are Kieran M.J. Downes, Richard Kusmirski, David Billard, Ronald Hugh McMillan and Jason Riley. Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as the auditors of Bessor with 99.96% of the votes being cast at the Meeting for the appointment of the auditors. The stock option plan of Bessor was re-approved with 99.95% of the votes being cast at the Meeting for the re-approval of the stock option plan.

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the circular, which was filed on SEDAR on January 15, 2021.

Based on scrutineer’s report, approximately 4,467,628 ‎common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 22.02% of the outstanding common shares of Bessor.

BESSOR MINERALS INC.

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo.
President, CEO & Director

For further information, contact:
Investor Relations
Tel: 250-729-0453
Email: kdownes@bessorminerals.com
Website: www.bessorminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.




