Bessor Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) (“Bessor”) is pleased to announce that all matters set forth in the management proxy and information circular dated January 13, 2021 were approved by the shareholders of Bessor at Bessor's annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on February 22, 2021.



All directors as set forth in the circular were re-elected, with each director receiving over 99.8% of the votes being cast at the Meeting for the election of such director. The current directors of Bessor are Kieran M.J. Downes, Richard Kusmirski, David Billard, Ronald Hugh McMillan and Jason Riley. Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as the auditors of Bessor with 99.96% of the votes being cast at the Meeting for the appointment of the auditors. The stock option plan of Bessor was re-approved with 99.95% of the votes being cast at the Meeting for the re-approval of the stock option plan.