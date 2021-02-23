Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Dividend Proposal

Ad-hoc Release Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Dividend Proposal



Asslar, February 23, 2021. The Management Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ("Pfeiffer Vacuum") decided today to propose a dividend of EUR 1.60 per share to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting, reflecting a payout ratio of 50.0% of the preliminary consolidated net income for the fiscal year 2020 (previous year: EUR 1.25 dividend; payout ratio 25.5%). The decision to increase the dividend proposal compared to previous year was made against the background of a solid liquidity position of Pfeiffer Vacuum in 2020 and takes into account the reduced dividend in 2020 due to the pandemic related uncertainty. Planned investments will not be impacted by a higher dividend payout.

Contact:

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

Investor Relations

Heide Erickson

T +49 6441 802 1360

Heide.Erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de

