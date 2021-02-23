 

New Overload Monitoring System Helps Truck and Van Owners and Operators to Avoid Costly Fines and Maximize Legal Loads of Commercial Vehicles

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 12:00  |  34   |   |   

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), today announced the North American launch of its LoadPro on-vehicle overload monitoring and load optimization system that offers truck/van owners and drivers a low-cost solution to maximize the legal loads of their vehicles and avoid overloading fines and related expenses.

The LoadPro family of cost-efficient axle overload monitoring solutions provide drivers with real-time visual and audible indication of vehicle overloading. LoadPro is the only system of its kind to use solid-state sensors and electronics, which means no moving parts and no wear and tear or slipping out of calibration, no matter how harsh the working conditions.

“Overweight trucks and vans not only pose a greater risk of accidents, but can cost trucking companies, freight haulers, and commercial operators thousands of dollars in fines and increased insurance costs as well as put driver licenses at risk,” said Steve Myers, Sales Manager for LoadPro. “Using a ‘fit and forget’ solution like the LoadPro, which is low-cost and requires no-welding or re-calibration, can help truck operators increase their efficiency by maximizing their legal loads while minimizing risk of fines and increasing safety.”

LoadPro’s patented sensors are robust, precise, fast, and provide reliable results. LoadPro can be deployed on mechanical suspensions, air suspensions, or a combination of the two, and is equally effective on all vehicle sizes and constructions. The system is easy to install by in-house personnel, or one of LoadPro’s distributors, without welding or fabrication, or any special tools. Due to its technology, no recalibration is required. The load is displayed to the vehicle operator using visual and audible alarms that are triggered if the legal maximum load for each axle, axle group, gross vehicle weight, and trailers are reached. LoadPro also supports modern telematics output to third-party GPS and fleet systems.

LoadPro is offered in two versions: the LoadPro 1430, which is designed for 2-axle vehicles such as vans and utility vehicles and features a dash mounted color touch screen, and the LoadPro 1160, which is specifically suitable for 2+ axle vehicles and tractor/trailer combinations and features an option for either a dash mounted or DIN rail electronic indicator.

With 35,000+ systems installed worldwide, LoadPro’ proven solution is now available in the USA and Canada and offers several features including:

  • Accuracy ±2.5% (90 - 100% of GVW)
  • Simple to operate
  • No driver input required
  • Simple installation and calibration
  • No moving parts, no slipping out of calibration
  • Lightweight, rugged
  • Displays Gross vehicle weight (GVW in lb and %)
  • Displays axles loading weight (lb and %)
  • Serial interface to GPS and telematics
  • Balanced load distribution
  • Maximize payload capacity
  • Printer option available

For more information about how LoadPro can increase your load efficiency and help avoid fines, as well as to arrange for a demo, please visit our website: https://loadprosystems.com.

About LoadPro
LoadPro Systems are designed, manufactured, and sold by VPG Onboard Weighing, a brand of Vishay Precision Group. VPG Onboard Weighing is a recognized leader in on-board weighing systems for vans, light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, bucket loaders, and aircraft. It is one of the largest global manufacturers of onboard weighing systems with direct sales offices in 10 countries across North America, Europe and Asia and an extensive dealer network - providing sales, service and installation. R&D is located in the UK and in the USA, and is staffed by electronic and software developers, and mechanical CAD designers. 

About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurement systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

LoadPro is a registered trademark of VPG.

MORE INFORMATION
Contact:
Yuval Hernik
Vishay Precision Group
Email: info@vpgsensors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec9fc1ce-ba54-4e1e ...




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Overload Monitoring System Helps Truck and Van Owners and Operators to Avoid Costly Fines and Maximize Legal Loads of Commercial Vehicles MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), today announced the North American launch of its LoadPro on-vehicle overload monitoring and load optimization system that offers truck/van owners and drivers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Cleared to Proceed with Human Studies of Tempol for the Treatment of ...
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
POET Technologies Provides Highlights and Results of Special Meeting
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
VPG Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Month Results
27.01.21
Vishay Precision Group Announces Date for Its Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call