 

Teleflex to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and CEO, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), is scheduled to speak at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10:55 am (ET).

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation, along with the accompanying slide presentation, will be available on the investor portion of the Teleflex website at www.teleflex.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Deknatel, Hudson RCI, LMA, Pilling, Rüsch, UroLift, and Weck – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Source:
Teleflex Incorporated
Jake Elguicze
Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations
610-948-2836

 




ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Teleflex Completes Enrollment in CTO-PCI IDE Study
16.02.21
Teleflex Named One of America’s Best Employers 2021 by Forbes
16.02.21
Teleflex to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
11.02.21
Teleflex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call Information