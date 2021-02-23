Teleflex to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and CEO, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), is scheduled to speak at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10:55 am (ET).



A live audio webcast of the conference presentation, along with the accompanying slide presentation, will be available on the investor portion of the Teleflex website at www.teleflex.com.