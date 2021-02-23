 

Veritone Announces Energy AI Integration with NVIDIA’s EGX AI Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 13:30  |  105   |   |   

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence (AI), aiWARE, today announced the migration of Veritone's aiWARE and patented Cooperative Distributed Inferencing (CDI), a predictive smart grid optimization and control technology, to NVIDIA robust software stack and parallel-processing GPUs in order to meet the challenges of complex real-time AI model and device control optimization in energy delivery and generation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005280/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Addressing the dynamic environments of today’s complex electrical grids, which incorporate distributed energy resources such as solar, batteries, wind and hydropower, requires predictive, responsive AI to ensure that all devices under control across the grid are operating optimally and safely. Based on initial testing, Veritone projects that the CDI running on the NVIDIA EGX edge AI platform, which consists of NVIDIA GPUs optimized with NVIDIA software platforms and tools, will increase processing speeds for updating device models by up to 100x compared with multi-threaded CPUs. This accelerated processing will significantly improve battery control, forecasting, autonomous dispatch, and overall grid performance.

“Leveraging NVIDIA’s software platforms for Veritone CDI exemplifies our commitment to developing cutting-edge technologies for grid optimization and accelerated clean energy adoption,” said CDI inventor and Veritone Chief Data Scientist Dr. Wolf Kohn. “From autonomous, resilient grids to local battery optimization, Veritone sees a significant opportunity to effectively manage our nation’s fragile network of energy systems that grows more complex by the minute. We have more than a decade of engineering invested in this technology, and we are excited to see our responsive, real-time device modeling made possible through strong collaboration with NVIDIA engineers and their technology stack.”

The two companies are currently working to enable Veritone’s accelerated CDI rule-based model optimizer, which uses reinforcement learning for real-time modeling of solar batteries and other distributed energy resources, to run on NVIDIA EGX. Veritone’s solutions model a wide range of battery parameters, including charging/discharging states, operating conditions such as temperature and humidity, and warranty constraints. With the accelerated processing capabilities made possible by NVIDIA, Veritone’s CDI models update continuously in real-time based on constantly changing operating conditions, and the most optimal model is used at any given time to ensure the best operational state. This model optimization is done at the device level, and also synchronizes across multiple devices in a complex energy network so that the entire grid's resources are operating at optimal performance levels.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veritone Announces Energy AI Integration with NVIDIA’s EGX AI Platform Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence (AI), aiWARE, today announced the migration of Veritone's aiWARE and patented Cooperative Distributed Inferencing (CDI), a predictive smart …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Veritone to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
09.02.21
Veritone Continues International Expansion Through Agreement with Peru’s CRP Radios
05.02.21
Veritone to Hold Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results Conference Call on March 4th