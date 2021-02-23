 

TTM Announces Conditional Redemption and Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation For Any and All Of Its 5.625% Senior Notes Due 2025

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) ("TTM") announced today that it has commenced a tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding $375 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”).

In connection with the Tender Offer, TTM is also soliciting consents (the "Consents") from holders of the Notes (the "Consent Solicitation") to a proposed amendment to the indenture, dated as of September 28, 2017, governing the Notes (the "Indenture"), to shorten the minimum notice period for the optional redemption of the Notes by TTM from 30 calendar days to three business days (the “Proposed Amendments”).

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation are described in an Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated February 23, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement”). Terms used herein but not defined shall have the definitions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement. The following table summarizes the material pricing terms of the Tender Offer:

CUSIP/ISIN Outstanding Principal Amount Title of Notes Early Tender

Payment(1)(2) 		Tender Offer
Consideration(1)(3) 		Total
Consideration(1)(3)
Regulation 144A Global Note:
CUSIP: 87305RAH2
ISIN: US87305RAH21



Regulation S Global Note:
CUSIP: U8729LAB9
ISIN: USU8729LAB90



IAI Global Note:
CUSIP: 87305RAJ8
ISIN: US87305RAJ86 		US$375,000,000 5.625% Senior Notes due
October 1, 2025 		$50.00 $979.30 $1,029.30


   
(1) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered and accepted for purchase.
(2) Included in the Total Consideration for Notes tendered and accepted for purchase on or prior to the Early Tender Deadline (as defined below).
(3) Does not include accrued and unpaid interest from the last date on which interest has been paid to, but excluding, the Early Settlement Date or the Final Settlement Date, as applicable, that will be paid on the Notes accepted for purchase.

The Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation will expire at Midnight, New York City time, at the end of March 22, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by TTM (the "Expiration Date"). No tenders submitted after the Expiration Date will be valid. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, holders of Notes that are validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 8, 2021 (such date and time, as it may be extended, the "Early Tender Deadline") and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be eligible to receive the Total Consideration set forth in the table above, which includes the Early Tender Payment set forth in the table above. Holders of Notes tendering their Notes after the Early Tender Deadline and on or prior to the Expiration Date will only be eligible to receive the Tender Offer Consideration set forth in the table above, which is the Total Consideration less the Early Tender Payment.

