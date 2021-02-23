Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Epstein, Ph.D., will present an update about the Company’s progress at the following upcoming investor conferences:



The Cowen 41 st Annual Virtual Health Care Conference. Dr. Epstein will be featured in a lung cancer panel session on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:10 AM ET. The session will be available via live webcast to conference attendees.

The 10th Annual J.P. Morgan Napa Valley Forum. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.



Webcasts of the H.C. Wainwright and J.P. Morgan presentations can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of each presentation will also be available and archived on the site for three weeks.