Aqua Metals Files Provisional Patent for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

Exploring Opportunity to Expand AquaRefining Intellectual Property

MCCARRAN, Nev., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining technology, announced it has filed a provisional patent for recovering high-value metals from recycled lithium-ion batteries. Early phase testing shows promise for applying AquaRefining methodology, used for plating ultra-high purity lead, to plating the metals found in lithium-ion batteries such as cobalt, nickel, manganese, and lithium. Provisional patents allow up to one year to gather data in support of a formal submission of the patent.



"Electric vehicles and clean energy storage will be key to the transition from our dependence on fossil fuels. This will result in millions of spent lithium-ion batteries with currently no sustainable method for recycling. We believe that expanding our patented AquaRefining hydrometallurgical approach to recycling the high-value metals of lithium-ion batteries is a smart, long-term strategy for Aqua Metals and in the best interest of our shareholders," said Steve Cotton, President and CEO of Aqua Metals. "As we designate part of our research and development budget to expand the potential of our IP, we remain squarely focused on commercializing our lead recycling business and anticipate our first licensing deal in the near future.”