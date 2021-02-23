Midland Acquires Important Nickel-Copper Strategic Position Adjacent to Rio Tinto in the Grenville

MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report the acquisition of an important strategic position adjacent to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (“Rio Tinto”) for nickel-copper (“Ni-Cu”) in the Grenville. This important strategic position is located northeast of the town of La Tuque in the Mauricie region and consists of 815 claims wholly owned by Midland and acquired by map designation, in addition to the 56 claims of the Tête Nord project acquired from Les Ressources Tectonic Inc. (“Tectonic”).



This new acquisition totals 871 claims divided into five (5) main claim blocks covering a surface area of approximately 510 square kilometres in mafic and ultramafic rocks of the La Bostonnais Complex north of La Tuque. The largest claim block is located south of the former Lac Edouard mine, which historically produced 50,000 tonnes grading 1.50% Ni and 0.50% Cu (Source: SIGEOM NTS sheet 31P09). With this land position, Midland becomes one of the top two claimholders in this part of the Grenville, the other major landholder being Rio Tinto.