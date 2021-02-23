Avoid a Dirty Restroom with Cleaning Tips from Cintas

According to a study in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, 77,000 distinct types of bacteria and viruses exist in restrooms1. With more people returning to public facilities and a heightened focus on cleanliness, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) offers five essential tips for keeping restrooms sanitary.

“Restrooms are high-traffic areas that can pose significant risks for germ transmission,” said John Engel, Director of Marketing, Cintas. “Maintaining high restroom hygiene standards is essential to help reduce the spread of germs and to meet customers’ heightened expectations of cleanliness.”