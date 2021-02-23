Orphazyme announces presentation of 2020 Annual Report

Orphazyme A/S Investor news No. 03/2021 Company Registration No. 32266355

Copenhagen, Denmark and Chicago, IL, USA, February 23, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH) (“the Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative rare diseases, today announced that the Company will be hosting an investor call during which the Orphazyme management team will be presenting the Company’s 2020 Annual Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The call will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2.00 PM CET.

Dial-in details:

Denmark: +45 32720417

France: +33 (0) 170700781

Netherlands: +31 (0) 207956614

Standard International: +44 (0) 2071 928338

Sweden: +46 (0) 856618467

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 8444819752

United States: +1 6467413167

Event Title: Orphazyme Annual Report 2020

Confirmation code: 8239516

The presentation will also be available via webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kmp575pf

After the call, the presentation will be available via the above link.

For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO +45 28 98 90 55