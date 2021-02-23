 

Orphazyme announces presentation of 2020 Annual Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 15:10  |  72   |   |   

Orphazyme A/S
Investor news                                                                                                       
No. 03/2021                                                                                                           
Company Registration No. 32266355

 

Copenhagen, Denmark and Chicago, IL, USA, February 23, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH) (“the Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative rare diseases, today announced that the Company will be hosting an investor call during which the Orphazyme management team will be presenting the Company’s 2020 Annual Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The call will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2.00 PM CET.

Dial-in details:

  • Denmark: +45 32720417
  • France: +33 (0) 170700781
  • Netherlands: +31 (0) 207956614
  • Standard International: +44 (0) 2071 928338
  • Sweden: +46 (0) 856618467
  • United Kingdom: +44 (0) 8444819752
  • United States: +1 6467413167

Event Title: Orphazyme Annual Report 2020
Confirmation code: 8239516

The presentation will also be available via webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kmp575pf   

After the call, the presentation will be available via the above link.

 

For additional information, please contact
Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO                                  +45 28 98 90 55

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orphazyme announces presentation of 2020 Annual Report Orphazyme A/SInvestor news                                                                                                       No. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Final Results and NAV Update
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Orphazyme to showcase data on arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease Type C during the 2021 Annual WORLDSymposium
01.02.21
Reporting of transactions in Orphazyme’s shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
01.02.21
Capital increase of 170,131 shares in Orphazyme A/S as a result of vesting and exercise of Matching Shares