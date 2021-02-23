 

Eaton Again Ranks Among the World’s Most Ethical Companies

Power management company Eaton has been recognized as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

“It’s a privilege to have once again been named one of the world’s most ethical companies,” said Craig Arnold, chairman and CEO, Eaton. “This recognition reflects the commitment of our 92,000 employees who serve all our stakeholders with uncompromising integrity and dedication to our mission to improve the quality of life and the environment.”

Eaton has been named to the list 10 times since the Ethisphere Institute created the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation in 2007. The company is one of only eight honorees in the Industrial Manufacturing category. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

"Having a strong values-based ethical culture is a responsibility shared by every Eaton employee and paramount to earning and maintaining the trust of shareholders, customers, employees and the communities in which we operate,” said Joe Rodgers, senior vice president, Ethics and Compliance, Eaton. “We are guided by our core values every day and this recognition demonstrates Eaton's commitment to acting with integrity and doing business right.”

Ethisphere evaluates each year’s honorees by assessing their culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, and diversity. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Timothy Erblich, chief executive officer, Ethisphere Institute. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Eaton for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

For more information about our company, our ethics or career opportunities, visit Eaton.com.

The Ethisphere Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees.



