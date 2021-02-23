Slinger Bag To Be Featured on Fox Business in Exclusive Interview With Maria Bartiromo

BALTIMORE, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG), a sports brand launched in 2020 and focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, is set to feature on Fox Business on Wednesday at 8:40am ET to discuss how Slinger Bag is changing ball sports and its new partnership with tennis legend Tommy Haas via an exclusive, on-air interview with news host Maria Bartiromo .

The company has generated significant high-profile media interest internationally in recent months as Fox Business joins a long line of illustrious media outlets that includes editorial coverage in renowned titles such as Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and The Financial Times.

The inclusive interview will cover the company’s new partnership with tennis legend Tommy Haas – the latest high-profile tennis star to join the rapidly growing Slinger Bag stable, that also includes doubles superstars the Bryan brothers and world-renowned tennis coach Nick Bollettieri. Haas reached a career-high singles ranking of world No. 2 and won 15 career titles in singles including the ATP Masters, and an Olympic silver medal. He joins Slinger Bag as Chief Ambassador to lead strategic direction in expanding the company’s existing ambassador program. In this new role, Haas will use his professional network to onboard additional high-level ambassadors to promote and drive sales for Slinger Bag’s portable tennis ball launcher.

The stellar global market growth of Slinger Bag, the world’s most portable tennis ball launcher, from its launch last year, has taken the tennis world by storm and Slinger Bag has quickly established itself as the hottest product in tennis. It is also positioned as being a potential game changer for participation in the game. To date, Slinger Bag has achieved distribution in 40+ territories across every continent, and secured deals worth over $200M over five years.

According to Slinger Bag’s CEO, Mike Ballardie, “We’re delighted by all the media attention Slinger Bag is receiving and the buzz around our brand in tennis markets around the world. What’s more, tennis is currently enjoying an exciting surge in interest. Participation has grown a massive 22% in one year, with four million more people playing tennis in 2020 than 2019 and most of these being new players. Slinger Bag, is a product at center stage of this growth in interest and participation, filling a gap in the market, which is why our sales have beaten all forecasts to date, despite the pandemic.”