 

Slinger Bag To Be Featured on Fox Business in Exclusive Interview With Maria Bartiromo

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 17:26  |  53   |   |   

Slinger Bag’s revolutionary new sports technology continues to take media center stage as the hottest thing in tennis

BALTIMORE, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG), a sports brand launched in 2020 and focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, is set to feature on Fox Business on Wednesday at 8:40am ET to discuss how Slinger Bag is changing ball sports and its new partnership with tennis legend Tommy Haas via an exclusive, on-air interview with news host Maria Bartiromo.

The company has generated significant high-profile media interest internationally in recent months as Fox Business joins a long line of illustrious media outlets that includes editorial coverage in renowned titles such as Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and The Financial Times.

The inclusive interview will cover the company’s new partnership with tennis legend Tommy Haas – the latest high-profile tennis star to join the rapidly growing Slinger Bag stable, that also includes doubles superstars the Bryan brothers and world-renowned tennis coach Nick Bollettieri. Haas reached a career-high singles ranking of world No. 2 and won 15 career titles in singles including the ATP Masters, and an Olympic silver medal. He joins Slinger Bag as Chief Ambassador to lead strategic direction in expanding the company’s existing ambassador program. In this new role, Haas will use his professional network to onboard additional high-level ambassadors to promote and drive sales for Slinger Bag’s portable tennis ball launcher.

The stellar global market growth of Slinger Bag, the world’s most portable tennis ball launcher, from its launch last year, has taken the tennis world by storm and Slinger Bag has quickly established itself as the hottest product in tennis. It is also positioned as being a potential game changer for participation in the game. To date, Slinger Bag has achieved distribution in 40+ territories across every continent, and secured deals worth over $200M over five years.

According to Slinger Bag’s CEO, Mike Ballardie, “We’re delighted by all the media attention Slinger Bag is receiving and the buzz around our brand in tennis markets around the world. What’s more, tennis is currently enjoying an exciting surge in interest. Participation has grown a massive 22% in one year, with four million more people playing tennis in 2020 than 2019 and most of these being new players. Slinger Bag, is a product at center stage of this growth in interest and participation, filling a gap in the market, which is why our sales have beaten all forecasts to date, despite the pandemic.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Slinger Bag To Be Featured on Fox Business in Exclusive Interview With Maria Bartiromo Slinger Bag’s revolutionary new sports technology continues to take media center stage as the hottest thing in tennis BALTIMORE, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG), a sports brand launched in 2020 and focused on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Final Results and NAV Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin