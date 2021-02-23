 

Hemp, Inc. Plans Massive Expansion in Florida

Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, announced today that it plans to build numerous hemp growing and processing facilities on its Kins Communities in Florida due to its booming hemp market estimated to surge to $30 billion, according to Fox Business’ Ashley Webster.  Some are even calling it “the crop of the future”.

With over a decade of experience in growing, harvesting, processing and selling industrial hemp, as well as having a strong foothold on the educational front with its Hemp University, Hemp, Inc. plans to be one of the (hopefully many) dominate players in Florida that will help hemp farmers avoid a lot of the pitfalls they’ve faced in other states. According to Hemp, Inc. executives, Florida’s prime climate is right for hemp so it’s really just a matter of ensuring that there are proper processing facilities once the hemp has been harvested.

Hemp, Inc. is in the initial stages of establishing hemp processing facilities, which have been a strong suit of the company given their success in other states, and the Company plans on equipping Florida hemp farmers with the infrastructure they need to ensure the success of hemp in the state. The processing facilities throughout the state are expected to be from the Florida Panhandle down to Homestead, Florida as this will benefit local hemp farmers and the Kins Communities as each hemp farmer needs a processing center nearby. 

The Kins Communities will also be a great resource to people in the state and will boost Florida’s hemp production once they are built out and fully operational. The foundations for now over forty Kins Communities in Florida have been set so far.

Moreover, the Company just added its Billy Hayes brand to the King of Hemp product line which already consists of Bubba Kush hemp; CBD Pre-rolls, Fortified CBD Pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds (which are 96%-98.7% CBD, the only product like this in the marketplace today).

The Company’s website for its King of Hemp line (www.kingofhempusa.com) also has CBD oil tinctures available for purchase. The tinctures are available in two flavors, Natural and Peppermint, and contain full-spectrum hemp oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants sustainably sourced from Colorado. They are also compliant with the regulations created by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in regards to industrial hemp. The tinctures, as well as all CBD products, contain 0.3% or less THC and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

To learn more, go to the King of Hemp website, here.

Those interested in King of Hemp pre-rolls; hemp-derived CBD tinctures; Caviar; Diamonds; should visit www.kingofhempusa.com and email sales@kingofhempusa.com.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.    

855-436-7688

ir@hempinc.com




