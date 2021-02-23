 

Umicore - Disposal of own shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 18:00   

Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 11/02/2021 – 19/02/2021:

Date and time of disposal

  		Incentive Stock Option Plan Number of disposed shares Exercise price (€)
11/02/2021 0:00 Free share grant to the members of the Management Board 52,000 0.000
15/02/2021 10:46 ISOP 2015 500 17.289
15/02/2021 10:46 ISOP 2017 10,000 25.500
15/02/2021 13:57 ISOP 2015 29,825 17.289
15/02/2021 14:53 ISOP 2017 15,000 25.500
15/02/2021 15:00 ISOP 2015 5,000 17.289
15/02/2021 15:03 ISOP 2016 15,000 16.632
15/02/2021 15:54 ISOP 2015 4,000 17.289
16/02/2021 9:06 ISOP 2015 3,000 17.289
17/02/2021 15:32 ISOP 2015 7,000 17.289
17/02/2021 15:40 ISOP 2016 7,000 16.632

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here.


For more information

Investor Relations

Saskia Dheedene +32 2 227 78 38                                 saskia.dheedene@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68                                     eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck +32 2 227 74 34                                   aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com




Disclaimer

