 

Waitr Partners With Nextbite on Its Delivery-Only Restaurant Concept

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 22:05  |  23   |   |   

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced the first group of delivery-only restaurant concepts have been added to the Waitr and Bite Squad platforms via a new partnership with Nextbite for food delivery from virtual brands – also known as ghost kitchens. With this new collaboration, customers of Waitr and Bite Squad can enjoy a significant increase in restaurant choices.

Delivery-only “virtual” restaurant locations are popping up all over the nation, following mass shutdowns and limitations on dine-in capacity and increased demand for off-premise meals. Nextbite, a pioneer in the virtual restaurant space and food on-demand revolution, has created the concept with high-quality, chef-inspired menus available through the Waitr and Bite Squad apps.

Virtual restaurant brands available via the Waitr and Bite Squad apps include Monster Mac, Wild Wild Wings, CraveBurger, Grilled Cheese Society, Firebelly Wings, Hotbox by Wiz, Miss Mazy’s, The Big Melt, The Wing Dynasty, and Tossitup.

According to Nextbite, each concept is backed by data and carefully crafted to dish out the very items customers crave. The Nextbite team used analytics from a variety of factors to develop first-in-class, proven brands.

“This new partnership with Nextbite boosts Waitr’s promise to provide a robust restaurant selection to our customers,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “The addition of these new and diverse food offerings through the virtual kitchen strengthens our position in many markets.”

“Waitr is a huge player within the restaurant space and we are thrilled to partner with them to help drive more orders and revenue for both our virtual kitchen and brick and mortar partners,” stated Alex Canter, the Founder and CEO of Ordermark, owner of Nextbite.

Nextbite, a virtual kitchen company, creates delivery-only restaurant concepts with high-quality, chef-inspired menus available through delivery apps. Together, these two companies help restaurants increase efficiency and grow profits, creating successful food service across the country.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.
 Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, and its sister brand Bite Squad, connects local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains. As of September 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Waitr Partners With Nextbite on Its Delivery-Only Restaurant Concept Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced the first group of delivery-only restaurant concepts have been added to the Waitr and Bite Squad platforms via a new …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Lost Money in Ebix, Inc.?
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
Tookitaki Powers AI-Driven Anti-Money Laundering Solution Using HPE GreenLake
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market
Total Farms Down 2 Portfolios of Renewable Assets in France to Banque des Territoires and Crédit ...
Announced Sale of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds’ Advisor and Subadvisors
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Waitr Announces Integration With Ordermark

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
9
Waitr Holdings