 

Atos completes the acquisition of leading cybersecurity services company Motiv

Paris, February 24, 2021 – Atos today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Motiv ICT Security, the largest independent Managed Security Services (MSS) provider in the Netherlands.

This move reinforces Atos’s position as the 3rd worldwide Managed Security Services provider1 by strengthening the Group’s local capabilities and bringing its recent investment in the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform, AIsaac, to Dutch customers. In addition, Motiv’s sovereign Security Operations Center (SOC), independently certified at the highest levels of maturity, further expands Atos’s extensive network of global SOCs, a pivotal component of the Atos Prescriptive Security approach.

This cybersecurity acquisition joins those of Paladion, digital.security, SEC Consult and more recently In Fidem that were made over the past few months in various countries. These acquisitions strengthen Atos’s position as the key trusted cybersecurity partner for global organizations on their digital journey.

Find out more about Atos’s cybersecurity solutions for large private and public organizations: https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security.

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:
Marion Delmas | marion.delmas@atos.net | +33 6 37 63 91 99



