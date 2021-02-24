 

NKT A/S Annual Report 2020 Improved financial results and record high-voltage order backlog

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 07:26  |  31   |   |   

24 February 2021
Announcement No. 2

NKT A/S Annual Report 2020: Improved financial results and record high-voltage order backlog

NKT CEO Alexander Kara says:
- 2020 was a successful year for NKT where our contribution to connecting a greener world gained further speed. This was mainly realized with a record-high order intake of high-voltage projects driven by our leading high-voltage DC technology. I am pleased to see that all three business lines in NKT contributed positively to the improved financial performance. In NKT Photonics, organic growth in 2020 was negative as the Industrial segment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which could not be offset by positive development in Medical & Life Science.

Financial highlights

  NKT NKT Photonics
EURm Q4 2020 2020 Q4 2020 2020
Revenue 268.7* 1,087.0* 25.9 69.9
Organic growth 1% 15% 3% -6%
Operational EBITDA 9.1 56.7 4.2 2.6
Operational EBITDA margin 3.4%* 5.2%* 16.2% 3.7%

* Std. metal prices

2021 financial outlook
In NKT, Revenue (in std. metal prices) is expected to be approx. EUR 1.1–1.2bn and the operational EBITDA is expected to be approx. EUR 80–110m. NKT’s financial outlook for 2021 was already published in the Q3 2020 Interim Report.

In NKT Photonics, the organic revenue growth is expected to be approx. 0-10%, and the EBITDA margin is expected to be approx. 3-7%.

NKT: Operational EBITDA more than tripled and record-high order intake
 Driven by growth in all three business lines, NKT’s revenue increased to EUR 1,087m in 2020 from EUR 945m in 2019. This corresponded to organic growth of 15%. The main growth contributors were Solutions and Service & Accessories through increased levels of activity and successful business expansion. All three business lines contributed to the increased earnings as the operational EBITDA amounted to EUR 56.7m, against EUR 15.1m in 2019. While this improvement was satisfactory, NKT remains set to improve profitability significantly.

2020 was the best-ever year for NKT in terms of high-voltage order intake. This growth in orders was primarily driven by the ongoing European transition towards increased generation of renewable energy. The total order intake in 2020 amounting to EUR 2.3bn was driven by five large DC projects.

NKT Photonics: Financial performance negatively impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
 The revenue for NKT Photonics amounted to EUR 69.9m in 2020, compared with EUR 74.6m in 2019, corresponding to -6% organic growth. Revenue performance was adversely influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in 1st half 2020. This Industrial market was impacted negatively by restrictions and uncertainty surrounding the pandemic with several orders postponed. The slowdown in Industrial outweighed the positive performance in the Medical & Life Science segment. Driven by the lower revenue, the EBITDA was EUR 2.6m compared to EUR 14.6m in 2019, which included some positive non-recurring items.

The Board of Directors intends to resume the strategic review of NKT Photonics when the business and financial performance is no longer materially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the general economic situation.

Teleconference
NKT A/S hosts a teleconference for investors and financial analysts at 10:00 am CET on 24 February 2021. It can be accessed at investors.nkt.com. The presentation for the call will be available before the teleconference. To attend, please dial in from (confirmation code: 6033316):


DK +45 32 72 04 17
UK +44 (0) 207 192 8338     
US +1 646 741 3167

Contacts
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654
Media Relations: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2349 9098

Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NKT A/S Annual Report 2020 Improved financial results and record high-voltage order backlog 24 February 2021Announcement No. 2 NKT A/S Annual Report 2020: Improved financial results and record high-voltage order backlog NKT CEO Alexander Kara says: - 2020 was a successful year for NKT where our contribution to connecting a greener world …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Final Results and NAV Update
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
Notification of major shareholding