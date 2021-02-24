Aedifica NV/SA Annual press release – 2019/2020 annual results Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 24.02.2021, 07:30 | 47 | 0 | 0 24.02.2021, 07:30 | Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels), regarding the 2019/2020 annual results. The key points are: EPRA Earnings amount to €162.7 million as of 31 Dec. 2020 (18 months; compared to €72.1 million 30 June 2019, 12 months) or €6.14/share as of 31 Dec. 2020

Rental income (over 18 months) increased to €259.5 million due to the growth of the portfolio

Confirmation of the proposed dividend (after deduction of the already distributed interim dividend of €3.00 gross per share) of €1.60 gross per share

Real estate portfolio of €3.8 billion as of 31 December 2020, an increase of €1,494 million (+64%) compared to 30 June 2019, the end of the previous financial year

496 healthcare sites for more than 37,000 users in six countries: €1,151 million in Belgium (82 sites) €719 million in Finland (172 sites) €634 million in Germany (75 sites) €633 million in the United Kingdom (96 sites) €516 million in the Netherlands (66 sites) €20 million in Sweden (5 sites)

Pipeline of €756 million in acquisitions, construction and renovation projects. In 2019/2020, 46 projects were delivered for a total investment budget of approx. €219 million

Weighted average unexpired lease term of 19 years and occupancy rate of 100%

More than €700 million raised on capital markets through a public capital increase (€459 million), a capital increase via an accelerated private placement (€207 million) and 2 contributions in kind

Debt-to-assets ratio of 43.2% as of 31 December 2020

Forecast for the 2021 financial year: proposed gross dividend of €3.30 Attachments Press release EN

Communiqué de presse FR

Persbericht NL





