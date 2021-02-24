 

Aedifica NV/SA Annual press release – 2019/2020 annual results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 07:30  |  47   |   |   

Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels), regarding the 2019/2020 annual results.

The key points are:

  • EPRA Earnings amount to €162.7 million as of 31 Dec. 2020 (18 months; compared to €72.1 million 30 June 2019, 12 months) or €6.14/share as of 31 Dec. 2020
  • Rental income (over 18 months) increased to €259.5 million due to the growth of the portfolio
  • Confirmation of the proposed dividend (after deduction of the already distributed interim dividend of €3.00 gross per share) of €1.60 gross per share
  • Real estate portfolio of €3.8 billion as of 31 December 2020, an increase of €1,494 million (+64%) compared to 30 June 2019, the end of the previous financial year
  • 496 healthcare sites for more than 37,000 users in six countries:
    • €1,151 million in Belgium (82 sites)
    • €719 million in Finland (172 sites)
    • €634 million in Germany (75 sites)
    • €633 million in the United Kingdom (96 sites)
    • €516 million in the Netherlands (66 sites)
    • €20 million in Sweden (5 sites)
  • Pipeline of €756 million in acquisitions, construction and renovation projects. In 2019/2020, 46 projects were delivered for a total investment budget of approx. €219 million
  • Weighted average unexpired lease term of 19 years and occupancy rate of 100%
  • More than €700 million raised on capital markets through a public capital increase (€459 million), a capital increase via an accelerated private placement (€207 million) and 2 contributions in kind
  • Debt-to-assets ratio of 43.2% as of 31 December 2020
  • Forecast for the 2021 financial year: proposed gross dividend of €3.30

Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aedifica NV/SA Annual press release – 2019/2020 annual results Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels), regarding the 2019/2020 annual results. The key points are: EPRA Earnings amount to €162.7 million as of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID ...
PyroGenesis Comments on Today’s Trading Activity; All Projects, incl. NASDAQ Listing, On ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin