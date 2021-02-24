FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) (FYI or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement by the Company in establishing a quotation on the "over the counter" (OTC) market in the United States.

FYI has commenced the process to seek quotation on the OTCQX as a secondary listing as a result of significant interest from North American investors who are active investors in the electric vehicle (EV) sector and power storage industries. The OTCQX is the highest tier in the OTC markets run by OTC Markets Group, a platform which offers an electronic quotation and trading service that will enhance the visibility and liquidity of FYI securities and accessibility to potential investors. The investor interest includes equity funds, ESG funds and family offices. The interest the Company has received from North American investors is a direct result of:

- FYI's progress on the innovative and fully integrated high purity alumina (HPA) strategy

- the Company attracting high calibre corporate and counter party interest

- The demonstrated value outlined in the Company's published DFS (ASX 11 March 2020)

- Leverage that HPA offers in the burgeoning EV and power storage markets

- Potential partnerships and opportunities in North America

FYI will maintain its primary listing on the ASX, with the OTCQX as a secondary or compliance listing, which trades the same class of ordinary share to the FYI's ASX traded stock. The FYI OTCQX quoted shares or securities will be traded "over-the-counter" via a dealer network as opposed to trading on a centralised exchange. FYI's shares will not be a synthetic or derivative stock.