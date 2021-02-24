 

DGAP-News FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) (FYI or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement by the Company in establishing a quotation on the 'over the counter' (OTC) market in the United States.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.02.2021, 08:30  |  71   |   |   

DGAP-News: FYI Resources / Key word(s): IPO
FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) (FYI or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement by the Company in establishing a quotation on the 'over the counter' (OTC) market in the United States.

24.02.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) (FYI or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement by the Company in establishing a quotation on the "over the counter" (OTC) market in the United States.

FYI has commenced the process to seek quotation on the OTCQX as a secondary listing as a result of significant interest from North American investors who are active investors in the electric vehicle (EV) sector and power storage industries. The OTCQX is the highest tier in the OTC markets run by OTC Markets Group, a platform which offers an electronic quotation and trading service that will enhance the visibility and liquidity of FYI securities and accessibility to potential investors. The investor interest includes equity funds, ESG funds and family offices. The interest the Company has received from North American investors is a direct result of:

- FYI's progress on the innovative and fully integrated high purity alumina (HPA) strategy

- the Company attracting high calibre corporate and counter party interest

- The demonstrated value outlined in the Company's published DFS (ASX 11 March 2020)

- Leverage that HPA offers in the burgeoning EV and power storage markets

- Potential partnerships and opportunities in North America

FYI will maintain its primary listing on the ASX, with the OTCQX as a secondary or compliance listing, which trades the same class of ordinary share to the FYI's ASX traded stock. The FYI OTCQX quoted shares or securities will be traded "over-the-counter" via a dealer network as opposed to trading on a centralised exchange. FYI's shares will not be a synthetic or derivative stock.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Ein neuer SUPER-TREND! FYI Resources LTD WKN: A0RDPF
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) (FYI or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement by the Company in establishing a quotation on the 'over the counter' (OTC) market in the United States. DGAP-News: FYI Resources / Key word(s): IPO FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) (FYI or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement by the Company in establishing a quotation on the 'over the counter' (OTC) market in the United States. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020 - Bewertungseffekte und Einmalaufwendungen belasten - Basis für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse trauert um Mehrheitsgesellschafter Heinz Hermann ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate mit vorläufigen Zahlen für 2020: Umsatz innerhalb der Prognose, EBITDA und bereinigtes ...
IMC International Mining: Neuer Statusreport zum Arbeitsprogramm 2021.
DGAP-News: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies jointly develops AI-Platform for Cardiovascular Diseases that ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Vorläufiges Ergebnis für 2020 übertrifft die Erwartungen; ...
DGAP-News: Preliminary figures FY 2020 - burdens from valuation effects and one-off expenses - basis for ...
Renommierter Geologe an Bord: United Lithium Corp. beruft Robert Schafer ins Board of Directors
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: One-time effects impact EBITDA 2020
EQS-Adhoc: ALSO: Konzerngewinn 130 Millionen Euro (+30%)
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
DGAP-News: BIT Capital: Berliner Asset Manager durchbricht Milliarden-Euro-Grenze
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
DGAP-News: Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires state-of-the-art project development 'Weitblick 1.7' ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I schließt überzeichnete Privatplatzierung ab
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: FYI Resources: Börsennotiz von FYI in den USA geplant und verstärkter Handel in Europa (deutsch)
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: FYI Resources: Börsennotiz von FYI in den USA geplant und verstärkter Handel in Europa
23.02.21
goldinvest.de: Warum strebt FYI Resources an die amerikanische OTCQX-Börse?
11.02.21
goldinvest.de: Gemeinsame Pilottests von FYI und Alcoa übertreffen die Erwartungen
05.02.21
goldinvest.de: Elektromobilabsatz in der EU macht riesigen Sprung
01.02.21
goldinvest.de: FYI Resources strebt ESG-Zertifizierung für HPA-Produktion an

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
9.186
Ein neuer SUPER-TREND! FYI Resources LTD WKN: A0RDPF
28.09.20
33
FYI Resources