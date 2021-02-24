 

No. 4 2021 Notice of general meeting

Solar A/S’ annual general meeting will be held on Friday, 19 March 2021, at 11.00 am. The general meeting will be conducted as a fully virtual meeting without the possibility of physical attendance. The agenda of the general meeting is:

1.    Election of chair of the meeting

2.    The Board of Directors’ report on the company’s activities during the past financial year

3.    Presentation and approval of the annual report with audited annual accounts

       The Board of Directors proposes that the 2020 annual report be approved.

4.    Resolution for the allocation of profits in accordance with the approved annual report

       The Board of Directors proposes that DKK 204m be distributed as dividend for the 2020 financial year, corresponding to DKK 28.00 for each share of DKK 100.

5.    Proposals from the Board of Directors:

5.1   Authorisation to distribute extraordinary dividend

       The Board of Directors proposes that the company’s Board of Directors be authorised in the period until the next annual general meeting to decide to distribute extraordinary dividend of up to DKK 15.00 per share.

5.2   Authorisation to acquire own shares

       The Board of Directors proposes that the company’s Board of Directors be authorised in the period until the next annual general meeting to allow the company to acquire own shares for consideration. It is proposed that the authorisation be granted to acquire up to 10% of the share capital, and so that the consideration must be the current market price plus/minus 10%.

6.    Approval of Remuneration Report

       Indicative vote on the Remuneration Report regarding remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board in 2020, which has been prepared by the Board of Directors.  

7.    Proposal for the Board of Directors’ remuneration

       The Board of Directors proposes that the fee for members of the Board of Directors in 2021 be unchanged DKK 200,000.

       The chairman of the Board of Directors will receive triple remuneration, and the vice chairman of the Board of Directors and the chairman of the audit committee will receive one and a half times the remuneration to cover their extended duties.

