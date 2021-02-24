Gowest Gold Provides Operations Update

In late January 2021, Gowest successfully completed processing 23,000 tonnes of the gold-bearing mixed development, unclassified material (see Gowest release dated Dec. 9, 2020) stockpiled during the commencement of its bulk sample program at Bradshaw. The Company had planned to first process this unclassified gold-bearing material in order to gather valuable evidence of how it responds to ore-sorting, grinding, flotation, dewatering and concentrate smelting. This trial has also demonstrated that the mill site water quality and tailings impoundment were in regulatory compliance confirming that they are operating properly in protecting the surrounding environment.

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gowest Gold Ltd. (“Gowest” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: GWA) is pleased to provide an update on the processing of the first gold ore from the Company’s 100% owned Bradshaw Gold Deposit (“Bradshaw”).

Greg Romain, Gowest President, commented, “We are very pleased with the positive results we’ve received from these detailed technical trials at the mill, and look forward to receiving final results after the concentrate has been processed at Shandong Humon Smelting Co., Ltd. (“Humon”). Thus far, the results have demonstrated the viability of our processing plans, and confirmed that we are keeping our promise to operate safely and protect the environment. This is another major step towards advancing the Bradshaw gold deposit as the newest gold mine in the Timmins camp.”

Technical Review:

In January 2021, a total of 5,000 tonnes of this stockpiled material was passed through the Company’s onsite x-ray ore-sorting plant. The initial tests were conducted to commission and optimize the sorter plant operations, including adjusting the sorter’s operating parameters with the aim of maximizing metal recovery and material throughput. During that trial, the sorter successfully separated waste rock from the mineralised material as expected from previous test work, raising the gold grade prior to milling. Potential improvements have been identified that are expected to further enhance the efficiency of the sorting process.