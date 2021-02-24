We’re taking it to the 55 th level. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) amped the company’s Magenta Unlimited 55 plan , adding Netflix on Us for families and a MAX tier with unlimited Premium Data, so you can’t be slowed down no matter how much data you use. That’s all available today. And, coming soon, 55+ customers can add up to four lines, up from two.

New Reasons to Get a Fake ID: T-Mobile Amps 55+ Plan with New Premium Unlimited MAX Tier, Netflix on Us and More Lines (Graphic: Business Wire)

55+ customers in all 50 states can get TWO unlimited lines of Magenta Unlimited 55, TWO free smartphones with 24 monthly bill credits for just $70 per month with talk and text and unlimited data including 5G access on America’s largest and fastest 5G network.

Earlier this week, T-Mobile launched Magenta MAX. Now, T-Mobile is doubling down: T-Mobile’s Magenta MAX Unlimited 55 is available today for those 55+, and it includes Netflix Basic with one line or Netflix Standard with two lines. And you can’t be slowed down no matter how much data you use – thanks to T-Mobile’s incredible network, America’s largest and fastest 5G. So binge away.

“Not everyone over 55 lives in Florida,” said Matt Staneff, Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile. “We’re giving our 55+ customers across the country what they want — newly redesigned unlimited plans that meet their needs, designed and built with them in mind for how they want to use their smartphones while saving money. Netflix is included for families, awesome value, no surprises on your bill each month, and America’s largest and fastest 5G network. And with MAX, they can stream all they want and can’t be slowed down.”

Americans 55+ rely on their smartphones more than ever these days. In fact, over the past two years, smartphone adoption has jumped from 70 percent to 77 percent1 among this group, and baby boomers are the fastest growing segment of mobile users spending 30% more time on mobile than they did a year ago. 2 And 92% of Americans over 55 live somewhere other than Florida.3

Yet, Verizon and AT&T continue to condescend to this group with 55+ plans limited to Florida only … like the Carriers believe everyone over 55 is a Florida retiree. And even then, AT&T’s and Verizon’s plans are $120 more expensive per year than T-Mobile’s Magenta plan for two lines with Netflix on Us. Plus, with monthly taxes and fees included on Magenta 55 plans, you save even more.