Sunrun Expands Home Solar and Battery Offering in Texas

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq:RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage and energy services provider, today announced that its Brightbox rechargeable solar battery system is now available to residents of San Antonio .

As Texas faces unprecedented, extreme weather events, Sunrun’s expansion will help more Texans harness solar energy and power critical needs during outages

Sunrun launched in Texas in 2017, providing solar to residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. The company brought Brightbox battery storage to the Lone Star State in 2019, enabling many Texans to keep the lights on and space heaters running during the most recent extreme-weather-related utility blackouts. Now, more people in Texas can access reliable, clean, affordable power with Sunrun’s Brightbox home solar and battery system.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the devastating extreme weather events,” said Lynn Jurich, Sunrun’s co-founder and CEO. “These weather events highlight the need to embrace innovation in the way energy is generated and delivered. Sunrun is expanding our presence in Texas to offer the people of San Antonio a way to take control of their home energy, keep the lights and other critical appliances powered on during outages, and manage their energy costs.”



Sunrun’s ​Brightbox system stores clean energy produced from rooftop solar panels. During a power outage, Brightbox powers the home with backup electricity. The battery is charged by the sun every day so that people can keep their lights on even during multi-day outages. Sunrun’s product offering helps people take control of their electricity bills and feel secure with a reliable and predictable source of energy.

By expanding access to home battery storage, Sunrun is giving more Americans the power to protect themselves against power outages, choose a cleaner, more reliable electricity system for their homes and help their communities pave the way to a more resilient energy future.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq:RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com

