 

VivoPower named Official Battery Technology Partner for Tottenham Hotspur

- In a first-of-its-kind partnership, VivoPower will explore future solutions that will help Tottenham Hotspur accelerate towards becoming a net zero carbon business

- The NASDAQ-listed sustainable energy solutions provider curates, integrates and scales solutions for businesses on a mission to rapidly accelerate their decarbonisation

- Tottenham Hotspur is dedicated to minimising its environmental impacts across its operations and was recently named the Premier League's greenest club, having become a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tottenham Hotspur ("The Club") has today announced VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) ("VivoPower", the "Company") as its Official Battery Technology Partner until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Tottenham Hotspur was recently named the English Premier League's greenest club following a study carried out by BBC Sport and the UN-backed Sport Positive Summit. The first-of-its-kind partnership forms part of Tottenham Hotspur's wider aims to minimise the environmental impacts of its activities across all Club operations.

VivoPower will now undertake a review of Tottenham Hotspur's stadium and training centre to explore future solutions that could help the Club accelerate towards becoming a net zero carbon business.

It is envisaged VivoPower will supply a large, solid state battery with capacity of more than 3 MW at the stadium to balance and guarantee the venue's power supply. A full-suite sustainable energy solution – including rooftop solar panels, battery storage, custom microgrid controls and electrical infrastructure – will also be designed for the Club's training centre.

The Club is a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, demonstrating its commitment to playing its part to ensure the sports sector is on the path to a low-carbon future, in line with the aims of the Paris Agreement.

Last year, Tottenham Hotspur also became a founding partner of Count Us In, a global movement aiming to mobilise 1 billion people in the fight against climate change.

Donna-Maria Cullen, Executive Director, Tottenham Hotspur, said: "We are committed to minimising the environmental impacts of our activities across all operations in addition to using our global reach and appeal to raise awareness of the issue of climate change.

