Assured Guaranty Ltd. Raises Quarterly Dividend by 10% to $0.22 per Common Share
Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per common share, an increase of 10% from the quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share that was declared on November 2, 2020.
The dividend is payable on March 24, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2021.
Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets and also provides asset management services. More information on Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005672/en/
