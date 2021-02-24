 

Nouveau Monde is Proud to Be Recognized as a TSX Venture Top 50 Company

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) was today included within the 2021 TSX Venture 50, a list of the top 50 companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The TSX Venture 50 is made-up of the top 10 companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, in each of five major industry sectors – mining, oil & gas, technology & life sciences, diversified industries and clean technology. The companies are selected based on three equally weighted criteria, which are market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. Nouveau Monde was named as part of the mining industries category.

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, stated: “We are once again very pleased to be recognized in this way, and I’d like to personally thank all of our stakeholders as we advance one of the most important graphite-based, battery anode materials stories in the world. Making the TSX Venture Top 50 tells us that we have the support of shareholders and that the market likes the direction in which we are moving. We truly do have a unique value proposition with the aim of becoming the only fully integrated, carbon-neutral graphite anode material producer of scale outside of China. The EV and renewable energy sectors are picking up speed; we will be there to meet part of the demand as our commercial-scale operations are set to begin in 2023.”

Arne H. Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, continued: “During the course of 2020, Nouveau Monde delivered an impressive market performance, offering strong returns to our shareholders. This strong performance was backed by real progress, especially at our value-added products facilities at Bécancour. Nouveau Monde has successfully positioned itself to become one of the world’s major anode materials producers, servicing the growing EV and renewable energy storage markets. As we continue to grow, it is pleasing to see that the interest in our stock has increased significantly.”

Crunching the Numbers

When Nouveau Monde discovered the Matawinie project in Q1 2015, there were three lithium-ion battery megafactories with 57 GWh of capacity in the pipeline. Six years on and the global battery arms race has seen these numbers grow rapidly: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence's (“Benchmark”) most recent lithium-ion battery megafactory assessment there were 186 megafactories with 3,152.7 GWh of capacity in the pipeline to 2030, representing a demand for more than 3,500 ktpa of graphite anode growth only for this market segment.

